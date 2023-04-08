Together, Nannies Uru Kereiti and Pura Whale have dedicated their lives to the Maori Warden service in their home town of Taihape. Photo / Whakaata Māori

By RNZ

The respect the Taihape community has for its elders can help defuse situations from becoming too heated, a 79-year-old Māori warden says.

Almost every Friday and Saturday night, Nanny Pura Whale puts on her Māori warden uniform and heads out into the night to watch over the shops and youth of Taihape.

It is something Nanny Pura has done for nearly 35 years and she has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

Recently, she starred in a new documentary about the wardens on Whakaata Māori (formerly known as Māori TV) alongside her family member, Nanny Uru Kereiti, who is still a Māori warden at the age of 93.

The film focuses on the wardens as they face the most significant change to the organisation since its inception and seek autonomy from the government to become self-sustainable regions.

Nanny Pura told Saturday Morning that Māori wardens had a lot of influence in Taihape, and the community respected the elders who volunteered for it.

“I think that’s because these young ones have grown up with us, you know, why they have that respect there. I’m not saying it’s totally but it does have a lot of clout, the respect thing.

“With Aunty Uru there, she’s a good lady to calm people down.”

Nanny Pura said she got into volunteering as a Māori warden to help people.

“I just love working with our people, aye. That’s what it’s all about.”

It is a family affair for her, with her two brothers, her late son and two granddaughters also volunteering for the organisation.

Nanny Pura said she was also training up her great-granddaughter - although she is only 6.

The problems Taihape faces have changed over time, Nanny Pura said.

Drugs were more of an issue these days, and not just marijuana. Methamphetamine was an issue the community dealt with, although Nanny Pura tried to steer clear of it, calling for help instead.

“I don’t feel in danger, although our kids feel for us. They say ‘oh you shouldn’t be out there’ sort of thing, but as we have got older, we do more vehicle patrols rather than walking the streets.”

Since the documentary aired, Nanny Pura said she had had people coming into the organisation and wanting to sign up.

She believed Nanny Uru being a part of the documentary would be a good way for her to finish up her time as a Māori warden - although at 93, she had no desire to give up just yet.

“I felt so aroha for her. There’s not too many that would reach that age being a Maori warden, I wouldn’t think.”

As for Nanny Pura? She was not finished yet either.

“I’ve still got a bit of life in me yet.”

