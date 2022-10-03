Wiiners of speech competition named. Photo / Vinay Ranchood, RNZ

The effects of Covid-19, changes in technology and the place of te reo Māori featured heavily in this year's national Ngā Manu Kōrero speech competition.

Each year the competition brings together the best secondary school speech makers from around the motu.

The speakers gave a prepared speech, last week, on a topic chosen from a pre-selected list.

Seniors also made an impromptu speech, in what has always been the most nerve-wracking part of the competition.

The competition, now in its 57th year, was held online for the second year in a row.

Despite that the quality of speeches was high, with students bringing both humour and passion to their topics.

The winners of the four main sections included: Sir Turi Carroll junior English category was won by Tuck Kahukuranui from Feilding's Hato Pāora College while Te Rāwhiti Ihaka junior Māori was taken out by Epiha Muru-Kete from Te Wharekura o Rākaumangamanga.

Korimako senior English was won by Reihana Heemi Teriaki from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi Āniwaniwa and Pei Te Hurinui Jones senior Māori was won by Heremia McGarvey from Lindisfarne College.

Last year the competition was brought online because of the pandemic, a decision that was extended into this year.

But now, preparations are under way for next year's in-person event, which will be held in Ōtakou/Murihiku (Otago/Southland).