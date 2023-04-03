Director Zack Snyder with Jason Momoa as Aquaman on the set of Justice League. Photo / Supplied

Businesses close to the film studios in West Auckland are thankful for Jason Momoa, his generosity and his support for the local community.

BMK - Bun Mee Kiwi - in Henderson Valley Road, Henderson took to Facebook yesterday to thank the American actor for supporting their business and others in the area.

The operation, owned by Saphron Moore, is one of Momoa’s got to places for kai - not just for him but his entire film crew.

“Jason Momoa we appreciate you 🙏,” they posted.

Healthy kai ordered by Jason Momoa. Photo / Supplied

Momoa likes to eat healthily and the menu at BMK fits his appetite, and that of his film crew.

Saphron’s partner Mark said to show how extremely respectful Momoa is, the megastar’s people placed a big order a a few days before the floods hit Auckland.

“They couldn’t film that day but Jason still paid for the catering order - and for a small business like ours that was absolutely incredible from his crew,” Mark said.

A typical order from Jason Momoa's people for the set or location. Photo / Supplied

“They can ring us in the morning and we will have their order when they need it. We have not met Jason yet but hopefully one day he might drop in to the shop.”

Mark said Momoa’s film crew have hired the majority of the new government-built studios around Henderson for his filming and other businesses were also reaping the benefits.

The Aquaman star is in Auckland - and has been since late last year - to film his new series Yenedakine (Chief of War), based on the true story of a warrior chief caught up in the colonisation of Hawaii in the late 1700s.

“We are truly grateful and feel extremely privileged to be in this position,” Mark said.

“Because Jason Momoa is a bit of a health freak, he prefers the type of sandwiches and salads we do.”

The orders, Mark said, fluctuate from 2-3 times a week to catering for a film crew on location 4 times a week and can cater for 60 to 200.

Saphron Moore (left) with daughter Nova and Coralee of Bun Mee Kiwi. Photo / Supplied







