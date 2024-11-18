Advertisement
Hīkoi to Parliament: Author and lawyer creates tool to help Kiwis oppose Treaty Principles Bill

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Roimata Smail and here submission template. Photo / Supplied

Best-selling author and human rights barrister Roimata Smail has created an easy-to-use template to help Kiwis voice their opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill, offering it as a “koha” to the nation.

Smail wants the public to feel empowered by knowing more about the bill and to have the tools to send in a submission that counts.

“The select committee hears what ordinary New Zealanders think about the bill. However, navigating the submission process isn’t always so straightforward,” she said.

“I wanted to show that it could be simple, so I designed a clear and easy-to-use form that anyone can use so they can have their say.”

Initially, she hoped her submission template could be emailed directly to Parliament. However, a FAQ page states that submissions can only be sent in through the Justice Committee online submission page, which should open soon, or a hard copy. The submission template has a link to the Justice Committee page at the top.

“Jump online, download the form, add your name – it’s super easy! Then post or send it in through the Justice Committee online submission page as soon as it opens.”

Smail, a Treaty lawyer, says that all sorts of people can learn from the submission that showcases established legal knowledge on the Treaty.

She has spent decades doing cases representing claimants before the Waitangi Tribunal and has now decided to channel what she’s learnt about te Tiriti into a simple one-page position.

“My Treaty training workshops have highlighted there’s a lot of misinformation about te Tiriti that’s often repeated in the public, whereas I’ve had the chance to spend 20 years learning the correct information.

“I wanted to share it for New Zealanders in one page, so they don’t have to get the 20-year education like I did. You don’t have to be an academic to understand te Tiriti or the principles.”

She believes confusion has been created on purpose by people spreading misinformation and wants to help the public to feel empowered.

Since the January launch of her book, Understanding Te Tiriti – A handbook of basic facts about Te Tiriti o Waitangi where it climbed to the top of the non-fiction bestseller list, there has been unprecedented interest in her book, author talks and workshops.

“I hope that the thousands of people that I’ve spoken to or that have read the book will look at the submission and use it alongside those who have never read the book or never heard a talk from me.”

Her next free public talk on te Tiriti is in the Auckland Central Library, November 20, 1pm-3pm.

“Te Tiriti is not complex, nor are the principles. I really want to educate others by demystifying common misconceptions and backfilling gaps,” she said.

