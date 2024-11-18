Best-selling author and human rights barrister Roimata Smail has created an easy-to-use template to help Kiwis voice their opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill, offering it as a “koha” to the nation.
Smail wants the public to feel empowered by knowing more about the bill and to have the tools to send in a submission that counts.
“The select committee hears what ordinary New Zealanders think about the bill. However, navigating the submission process isn’t always so straightforward,” she said.
“I wanted to show that it could be simple, so I designed a clear and easy-to-use form that anyone can use so they can have their say.”
Initially, she hoped her submission template could be emailed directly to Parliament. However, a FAQ page states that submissions can only be sent in through the Justice Committee online submission page, which should open soon, or a hard copy. The submission template has a link to the Justice Committee page at the top.