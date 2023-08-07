Heirloom cloak put up for auction by Australian-based whānau sold to iwi buyer

The sale of an antique kahu kiwi has left a bittersweet taste for an Auckland Museum curator.

The sale of an antique kahu kiwi cloak has left a bittersweet taste for an Auckland Museum curator, according to Waatea.News.Com.

The cloak, which sold for $72,895 at an auction held by Webbs in Auckland on Thursday night, had been in the hands of a family now based in Sydney for 160 years.

Curator Kahutoi Te Kanawa says it’s likely it came from Te Arawa or Waikato.

She’s disappointed the museum was not given the chance to buy the kahu before it went to auction, but she’s pleased it went to an iwi buyer.

“The most important thing for us was the care of it. I love that it’s gone back to an iwi. I’m hoping the iwi will get it cared for and properly conserved, even to keep in their own storage, wherever that may be,” she says.

Te Kanawa says many whānau may not be aware of the value of heirloom cloaks and the importance of having them stored in the proper environment.

