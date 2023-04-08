Hamilton hapū lodges formal request to change name of Sonning carpark

A Hamilton hapū wants to change the name of the city's Sonning carpark to Opoia Pā to reflect the land's local Māori history. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Hamilton hapū have lodged a formal proposal to change the name of a carpark in the centre of the city.

The Sonning carpark is just across the Waikato river from Hamilton CBD and is built on the site of Opoia Pā.

The hapū would like to see the site revert to its original name.

The Hamilton City Council have been keen to develop high-rise housing on the site, but last year Ngāti Wairere filed a Waitangi Tribunal claim in opposition to any proposed development.

Ngāti Wairere historian Wiremu Puke said a name change would be an advance for the recognition of the hapū's mana.

“It’s a small step in terms of recognising the history and mana of that pā site, and particularly with the fact that a tūpuna called Poukawa actually occupied the pā, he was a signatory to the Treaty of Waitangi.”

Puke said this could be a chance to commemorate their tūpuna and to create a space in Hamilton commemorating the Treaty of Waitangi.

At the moment Hamilton did not have a proper context around the historical figures associated with the Treaty, he said.

“We want to have that pā site recognised as a treaty park and also as a memorial to our tūpuna who fought at Rangiriri during the land wars.”

The name was brought to Hamilton by a Pākehā family who acquired the property and named it after Sonning-on-Thames, their home in England, Puke said.

Ngati Wairere historian Wiremu Puke says the ball is now in the council’s court regarding the name change. Photo / Andrew McRae, RNZ





There was no reason to hold on to the name Sonning as it already appears twice in the city - the other is the name of the hostel at Hamilton Girls’ High in Frankton, he said.

He said the name change had the support of the local Pākehā community and of Tuku Morgan, the chairman of the executive for Waikato-Tainui.

The mayor and the council were fully aware of the name change proposal and were expected to respond shortly.

Puke said the ball was now in the council’s court.

“We’ve followed the proper process of the council’s own policies, I’d find it rather extraordinary if they decide not to.

“But the wider background to this is that we’re pursuing a Treaty claim over this pā site and other pā, wāhi tapu and urupā that are threatened by developments. As is the case with this one, with the council wanting to find a developer to build a six-storey building on top of it.”