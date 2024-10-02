The trust, named after Mohi’s daughter, Hineraukatauri, provides life-changing therapy to individuals with special needs, including those with cerebral palsy, brain injuries, and mental health challenges.

“We work with people who have had strokes, developmental conditions and mental health challenges. We also work in schools, nursing homes, prisons, mental health facilities, and hospitals,” Foxell said.

Funding challenges for essential services

Despite its success, the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust receives no direct government funding. It relies on donations and fundraising to keep its vital services running. Each year, the trust needs to raise more than $2.2 million to continue its programmes and provide subsidised sessions to clients. Thanks to these subsidies, clients can access music therapy for as little as $10 a session.

A new Guinness World Record for the largest haka is officially set at Eden Park on September 29, 2024. Photo / Supplied

However, Foxell notes that music therapy, despite being an evidence-based service, is still under-recognised. Many clients struggle to secure the funding they need through traditional means like carer support or individualised funding, adding to the financial pressure on the trust.

“We rely on grants, funding, and donors to subsidise the cost of our music therapy sessions,” she says.

Record-breaking haka raises funds and spirits

Last weekend, more than 7000 tickets were sold for the Haka World Record event, uniting Aotearoa in an unforgettable display of cultural pride.

The proceeds from this historic event are being donated to the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, providing a much-needed financial boost.

“It can’t be overstated how incredible it was, not just for the Raukatauri Trust but for Aotearoa to be unified for the haka,” says Foxell.

Although the exact amount of funds raised has yet to be confirmed, donations are still open until this Friday, giving the public an opportunity to contribute to the trust’s life-changing work.

As Raukatauri celebrates 20 years of transforming lives through music therapy, the community’s support remains crucial to ensuring these essential services continue for the next generation.