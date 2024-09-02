Greater awareness of contagious respiratory virus needed as rates grow - expert

Infectious disease specialist Dr Hasan Bhally says globally there has been an underestimation of the burden of RSV.

Infectious disease specialist Dr Hasan Bhally.

“RSV has suffered from a bit of an identity crisis and its impact has always been understated especially when it comes to adults, as it has primarily been thought of as a disease most likely to impact children.

“While RSV has been recognised as a pathogen since the 1950s and has been around for over half a century, a lot of the RSV and influenza infections disappeared during the Covid pandemic, but they are now back,” Bhally said.

“Our focus has been on Covid and influenza since 2020, and we have noticed since we started routinely testing for common respiratory viruses in people admitted to hospital, the burden of RSV and we were quite surprised to find this.

“There needs to be greater awareness of the dangers of the disease as it is more often those adults over 65 that are most likely to stay longer in hospital, and more likely to die due to RSV.”

Bhally said the highest risk group was 65+.

“I would put RSV in older adults at a higher risk in terms of complications compared to seasonal influenza. A study has shown that the need for older patients to be admitted and stay in the ICU with RSV is significantly higher than influenza.

He says while RSV is not a complicated virus like Covid which has numerous variants, it can have a devastating impact in certain patient populations and in particular can cause problems beyond the lungs and respiratory system.

“One study quite remarkably showed approximately one-fifth of people hospitalised with RSV aged 50 and over had some effect on their heart, such as acute heart failure.

“Those most at risk with an RSV infection are people aged 65 years of age and in particular with comorbidities like heart failure, COPD or coronary artery disease. People tend to relax if they have a Covid test that is negative but they need to be taking an infection of RSV much more seriously,” he says.

Bhally says earlier diagnosis of RSV through testing at a community level, including self-testing, could play an intervention role in preventing the spread of RSV in communities and help to address the relatively high mortality rates for older patients who could be treated earlier.

The world’s first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for older adults, Arexvy, is registered for use in Canada, Australia, the US, the UK, the European Union, Japan and New Zealand. Research shows almost a quarter of US adults aged 60+ have reported receiving a RSV vaccine.

Brett Marett, medical director at GSK NZ, says the calls from experts for greater public awareness come ahead of the global RSV Awareness Week, on September 2.

He says the company is working with Pharmac as it reviews potential funding for the Arexvy vaccine.

“We look forward to working with Pharmac as part of their review of funding for the Arexvy vaccine in the coming weeks.”