Manukau Urban Māori Authority has entered a collaborative relationship with Ikea in advance of the Swedish flat-pack furniture giant's move into Aotearoa in 2025. Photo / Waatea.News.Com

Manukau Urban Māori Authority has entered a collaborative relationship with Ikea in advance of the Swedish flat-pack furniture giant's move into Aotearoa in 2025. Photo / Waatea.News.Com

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

The Manukau Urban Māori Authority (MUMA) has entered a collaborative relationship with global flat-pack furniture giant Ikea.

In advance of the Swedish company’s move into Aotearoa in 2025, senior executives from Ikea Australia who are overseeing the development of the Sylvia Park outlet were welcomed onto Ngā Whare Waatea, Mangere, yesterday with a powhiri.

The three-level Ikea building at Sylvia Park will include a 500-seat restaurant and could provide up to 400 fulltime and part-time jobs and carry up to 7500 products.

Ikea researchers will visit homes to assess what New Zealanders want and need and indigenous feedback as a vital part of that process.

How Ikea is planned to look at Sylvia Park. Image / Kiwi Property Group

MUMA chief executive Tania Rangiheuea said Ikea had “looked around and contacted us”.

“Ikea wants to connect with the community and they were particularly interested in what we are doing and were tracking us,” Rangiheuea told the Herald.

MUMA is one of the founding members of the pan-tribal organisations across New Zealand that set out to foster the economic, social and community development of Māori who had moved from their rural communities to live and work in the cities. For over 30 years, MUMA out south Auckland and Whānau Waipareira out west Auckland have led a movement to advocate for, forge and shape the rights of urban Māori.

Manukau Urban Māori Authority CEO Tania Rangiheuea. Photo / Supplied

The visions and hard work of Dame June Temuranga Jackson, Bob Jackson and Brian Joyce out South and the mahi of Dame June Mariu and Jack Wihongi (uncle Jack) in the west, laid strong foundations for the future of the two organisations.

“We had such a lovely day. Ikea explained what they were doing, what they want to do, their aspirations and how they would like to work with us,” Rangiheuea said.

“We explained what we do in south Auckland through MUMA and as part of the National Urban Māori organisation. As part of Ikea branding they are very eco-conscious and how they resource their raw materials for products.

“The team that turned up yesterday was their senior executives.”

Construction of the Sylvia Park site started with a groundbreaking event in June that took place after a Māori blessing with local iwi who officially welcomed Ikea to the land. After the blessing, a fika, a traditional Swedish ritual of coming together over food, took place.

The site will be operational in 2025.

Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for 12 years for Te Whānau o Waipareira.

Additional reporting Waatea.News.Com