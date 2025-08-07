A West Auckland lawnmowing contractor claims he has been wrongfully accused of vandalising Te Pāti Māori billboards by the party’s president .
The Facebook post shared by John Tamihere, which has since been deleted 24 hours after initially posted , included pictures of Steve Howley standing next tohis work car along with a message to his followers asking them to identify him as “the vandal”.
The widely shared post has stirred up hundreds of accusations towards Howley, including branding him a racist.
Howley says the accusations are “laughable”, but the risk to his livelihood and his family’s wellbeing is not.
Tamihere says he welcomed Howley speaking out, but has not backtracked on the accusations, saying the matter is now with police.
“Our thanks to the vigilant bystanders who were able to capture this footage.”
Howley said he has a sign in the same Glen Eden location promoting his business where Te Pāti Māori candidate Oriini Kaipara has a political billboard, promoting herself for the upcoming Tāmaki Makaurau by-election.
“My sign got tagged, so last week I went up with a bucket and a rag to try to clean the tag off,” Howley said.
“I didn’t see if any other signs had been tagged as I was only worried about mine.”
That appears to be when Howley was photographed.
Howley said the post was only deleted after he spoke to Tamihere on the phone this morning.
The single dad said Tamihere told him he would delete the post, which he did, but claims he did not offer an apology and refused to make a follow-up post backing down on the accusations.
However, after the post was shared 135 times and amassed nearly 200 comments, Howley thinks the damage is already done.
Howley said he has received “vile messages” towards not only himself but also his children.
He was only worried about earning an honest living for his family as a contractor.