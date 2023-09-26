Both major political parties take a hit in the latest poll, house prices turn a corner and London police launch an investigation into Russell Brand allegations. Video / NZ Herald

An animal control officer involved in putting down the wrong dog has been placed on leave.

Beloved family dog Sarge was put down on Friday after a Gisborne council worker mistook him for another dog.

Gisborne District Council told the Herald today that the situation was “still evolving” and there would be more information announced later.

A spokeswoman said the council would be undertaking an independent investigation to establish the facts.

“The officer involved has been put on leave as a due process until the investigation is complete,” she said.

The council would give a further update as soon as it was concluded.

Sarge, who was fully collared and chipped, was taken from a fenced property in Gisborne on Friday morning.

He was destroyed by council staff the same day.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swan told Stuff that a bolt gun was used to put him down.

The council issued an apology, saying the death appeared to be “human error”.

Sarge's owners said they were “beyond devastated” by his wrongful death.

“Gisborne District Council strives to provide an excellent standard of service to our community. In this case, it’s clear, we have failed.”

A whānau spokesperson told Stuff that they were “beyond devastated” by the shocking event.

“Our dog Sarge was taken from our property by a Gisborne District Council dog ranger and put down.

“His family had no opportunity to speak to anyone before he was killed.

“We were advised of this horrible ‘mistake’ late Friday afternoon, a mere seven hours after he was taken.”

Sarge was buried on Saturday.

Those who knew him took to Facebook to remember him as a beloved family member.

“If you know our bro, you know he’d never ever hurt a fly unless that fly tried to hurt his Mum,” said one poster.

“Rest in peace My Bro Sargie. You were never just a dog to us, you were and will forever be our family,” another post read.

The family earlier said they had been contacted by council managers to discuss the case further.

The council said it was taking appropriate measures to ensure a similar incident did not happen again.

“We want to reassure the community that we’re taking this matter seriously,” a council spokesperson said.



