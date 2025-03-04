“The best part is that we get to stay in Tāmaki,” said Haare (Ngāi Tūhoe).

“Tāmaki is home for us. It’s where our family is, where our story began, and where we want to raise our son.”

The Burkes were in a rental, paying $611 a week for a semi-run-down two-bedroom home.

Haare said while renting had its frustrations, they knew home ownership and a mortgage wouldn’t be any easy. They also had debts to clear and savings to build.

“I wanted our hard-earned money to go towards something we owned,” said Haare. “We were paying so much rent for a house that didn’t feel like a home.

“But through OWN IT, we saw an opportunity to invest in our future.”

The Burke whanau and their journey onto the property ladder.

Tāmaki Regeneration’s shared home ownership programme is an initiative helping whānau achieve homeownership in Auckland. With 1500 new homes being built across Glen Innes, Pt England, and Panmure, 117 whānau have successfully stepped into their own homes through OWN IT.

The Burkes took advantage of the resources the programme offered, attending financial workshops, improving their money management, and setting goals to pay off debt. Through budgeting and commitment, they built the financial stability needed for home ownership approval.

“We weren’t in the best position to begin with, but we worked hard to get there,” Joseph said. “We were willing to sacrifice to make our dream come true, and now, we’re finally reaping the rewards.”

Their journey wasn’t just about finances. It was about reclaiming their mana, their future and giving back to their community.

Haare and Joseph grew up in Tāmaki, attending local schools, Haare at Tāmaki College and Joseph at Sacred Heart College. They both mentor youth in the area and support local sports clubs.

“This is the street where I grew up. It’s where I dreamed all these dreams. And now, those dreams are a reality not just for me and Joseph, but for our son, too. We’ve changed our family’s future forever,” Haare said.

The Burkes say their story has inspired their friends and family and is a testament to programmes like OWN IT, which has helped over 115 whānau achieve home ownership. The programme supports families with combined incomes of $85,000 to $205,000 through shared ownership, and is targeted towards Māori and Pasifika whānau.

Afoa Tevita Malolo, Tāmaki Regeneration’s general manager of social transformation and partnerships. Photo / Supplied

Afoa Tevita Malolo, Tāmaki Regeneration’s general manager of social transformation and partnerships, commends the Burkes' commitment.

“Haare and Joseph’s journey is a powerful testament to the impact of the OWN IT programme. It’s stories like theirs that remind us why this kaupapa is so important, whānau in Tāmaki building stability and a future for their loved ones,” Malolo said.

An unforgettable moment for the Burkes came in November 2024, when they received the keys to their new home. The family couldn’t wait to surprise their son, who was returning from a school trip in Europe. As they pulled up to their new home, the reality of their achievement hit.

“It was one of the happiest days of our lives,” said Haare. “We were all in tears, cheering, hugging, it was such an emotional moment. Our boy was so happy to finally have a place we could call our own, and it was even more special because we did it in Tāmaki.”

OWN IT is government and council-managed.

Home deposits start at 5%, and mortgage repayments are around 30% less than market value homes, making it easier for whānau to take their first step toward financial stability.

The Burkes’ home is more than just a roof over their heads. It’s a symbol of resilience, pride, and community. Their journey demonstrates the transformative impact of the OWN IT programme, which makes home ownership accessible to families who may have previously felt excluded from the housing market.

“I want our journey to motivate and inspire others,” said Haare. “This is proof that with determination, it can be done.”