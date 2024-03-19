The protest created an instant national debate with views ranging from absolute pride to absolute disgust. Photo / NZME

OPINION

This week one of our rangatahi (young people) made the headlines because he led a haka and spat at the ground in front of a Crown minister. It created an instant national debate with views ranging from absolute pride to absolute disgust.

As Māori we express ourselves through haka in ways that are culturally acceptable to us, and as stated by haka expert Paora Sharples, spitting is not uncommon in haka. What we saw was an expression of pride and passion for their culture and unity against a politician their own rangatira has protested against.

There is no doubt the school has the right to evoke code of conduct and to be fair the principal has been extremely understanding to the rangatahi, which must be commended. But hate it or love it, our rangatahi have a lot to say, if we care to listen.

The leader of the haka, Maro, said, “This was to show the nation that we are here, we are awake, and we do know what’s happening. We will not allow ourselves to be belittled. Rangatahi have a voice and should be listened to”.

I am continuously astounded at how some of the older generation easily dismiss the opinions of rangatahi when it comes to matters concerning the future of Aotearoa and their place in it. They are wise and brave beyond their years.

Maro said, “I was doing this on behalf of our people, and I am confident te iwi Māori have my back”.

These are students who proudly represent their school and region in kapa haka, speeches and sports, confronting a politician who continues to attack the significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. He is part of a Government that is implementing harmful anti-Māori policy, relegating te reo Māori to second-class status, and more recently, has threatened the school lunches programme for kura like theirs.

A Freyberg High School student appears to spit at the shoes of Act leader David Seymour during a school visit in Palmerston North. Photo / via video

I personally believe that hosting a man that insults the rights and interests of these rangatahi was dangerous to begin with.

These are young people standing up against what they believe to be a threat to their whole being as Māori. They are speaking their own truth in their own way. And their anger is righteous.

We cannot expect this generation to be silent while everything their grandparents and parents have fought for is being undone under urgency at the stroke of a pen.

This week the Prime Minister has told Māori politicians to “dial it down” but has he lived it? Has he lived like these rangatahi, te ao Māori katoa? You cannot tell indigenous people who are being targeted because of their culture, how they are or are not allowed to speak, and that’s what the rangatahi at Freyberg High School, told the nation.

How do we protect rangatahi raised to be proud of their culture from the extremes of anti-Māori actions? What is our role as adults in their culmination of outrage to other adults who easily disregard the wellbeing of Māori, of their whānau, hapū and iwi? I don’t think this will be the last of rangatahi protests, and I certainly hope not.

As Dame Whina Cooper said, “Take care of the children. Take care of what they hear, take care of what they see, take care of what they feel. For how the children grow will be the shape of Aotearoa”.