A father of an 8-year-old boy who was hit by a dirt bike and left on the side of the road says if he finds the rider before the police do, there’ll be hell to pay.
The dad was in his Hawke’s Bay home on Wednesday afternoon when he heard a crash. He found his son, who had been riding his bicycle at the time of the incident, lying on the footpath in agony.
He carried the boy to their home on Birkenhead Rd, Flaxmere, before phoning for an ambulance.
Paramedics and police arrived at the house and took Mason Robinson Brewer to hospital, where he underwent three hours of emergency surgery on a broken femur.