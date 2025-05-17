The dad said it appears Mason was riding on the wrong side of the road when the bikes collided.

“Mason was knocked off his bike and we know the bike [involved] is not from this area ... I know most of them in this area and had never seen that bike before,” said the dad, who asked not to be named.

“I saw it go past my place and didn’t take much notice of it.

“Mason was riding his pushbike on the road and went further than he normally does and then I heard him screaming and heard a motorbike take off.

“I found Mason lying on the footpath and was freaking out.

“I heard those screams and knew something was not right.”

The dad said the rider should have done the right thing and made sure Mason was not severely injured or killed.

“I had told Mason off four times and told him if I saw him riding on the wrong side again he would be riding out the back lawn, and a couple of minutes later I heard him screaming,” the dad said.

“Mason said he saw the guy and tried to miss him, but as Mason swerved towards the kerb he was hit.

“I carried him the 200m home and got him on the couch. Mason was screaming, ‘my bones are cracking, my bones are cracking’.

“His leg was all swollen and he had emergency surgery on Wednesday night.”

The dad said Mason is still in pain from a metal plate that was inserted in his leg.

Police said they responded to an incident in Flaxmere about 4.15pm on Wednesday, May 14, where a child was injured and taken to hospital after his bicycle collided with a motorbike.

Police said anyone with information related to the incident can update them online or by phoning 105 using the reference number P062550199.