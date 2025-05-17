Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Flaxmere boy injured in bike crash and left on side of road; father, police seek rider

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mason Robinson Brewer suffered a broken tibia after he was hit by a dirt bike while out riding his pushbike in Flaxmere on Wednesday.

Mason Robinson Brewer suffered a broken tibia after he was hit by a dirt bike while out riding his pushbike in Flaxmere on Wednesday.

  • An 8-year-old boy underwent surgery after a collision with a dirt bike while riding his bicycle in Flaxmere.
  • The father, who found his son injured, warned he might confront the rider before police do.
  • Police are seeking information about the incident, urging witnesses to contact them with details.

A father of an 8-year-old boy who was hit by a dirt bike and left on the side of the road says if he finds the rider before the police do, there’ll be hell to pay.

The dad was in his Hawke’s Bay home on Wednesday afternoon when he heard a crash. He found his son, who had been riding his bicycle at the time of the incident, lying on the footpath in agony.

He carried the boy to their home on Birkenhead Rd, Flaxmere, before phoning for an ambulance.

Paramedics and police arrived at the house and took Mason Robinson Brewer to hospital, where he underwent three hours of emergency surgery on a broken femur.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The dad said it appears Mason was riding on the wrong side of the road when the bikes collided.

“Mason was knocked off his bike and we know the bike [involved] is not from this area ... I know most of them in this area and had never seen that bike before,” said the dad, who asked not to be named.

“I saw it go past my place and didn’t take much notice of it.

“Mason was riding his pushbike on the road and went further than he normally does and then I heard him screaming and heard a motorbike take off.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I found Mason lying on the footpath and was freaking out.

“I heard those screams and knew something was not right.”

The dad said the rider should have done the right thing and made sure Mason was not severely injured or killed.

 My bones are cracking, my bones are cracking.

Mason Robinson Brewer

“I had told Mason off four times and told him if I saw him riding on the wrong side again he would be riding out the back lawn, and a couple of minutes later I heard him screaming,” the dad said.

“Mason said he saw the guy and tried to miss him, but as Mason swerved towards the kerb he was hit.

“I carried him the 200m home and got him on the couch. Mason was screaming, ‘my bones are cracking, my bones are cracking’.

“His leg was all swollen and he had emergency surgery on Wednesday night.”

The dad said Mason is still in pain from a metal plate that was inserted in his leg.

Police said they responded to an incident in Flaxmere about 4.15pm on Wednesday, May 14, where a child was injured and taken to hospital after his bicycle collided with a motorbike.

Police said anyone with information related to the incident can update them online or by phoning 105 using the reference number P062550199.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu