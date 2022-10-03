The vandalised pou, which now has a head missing and has marks cut into various areas of the carving. Photo / Supplied

The vandalised pou, which now has a head missing and has marks cut into various areas of the carving. Photo / Supplied

A cultural gateway leading into Kaitāia south has been vandalised thanks to an alleged upset over a lack of consultation surrounding its installation.

On Friday, Kaitāia's orongo carving at Moerua Park in South Rd had one of its carved heads cut off, as well as other parts of the structure sawn in half.

The gateway was erected in August as part of the Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation Project and formed part of a larger project to place cultural gateways at entrances of townships throughout Te Hiku.

The first sign of conflict began at the blessing and unveiling of orongo, when a group of mana whenua claimed they had not been adequately consulted about the project.

Far North resident Krystal Lambert contacted the Northland Age, saying she and her husband had been driving southbound from Kaitāia last week when they spotted an elderly man "looking suspicious".

She claims the man had a saw and was chopping chunks from the pou.

"I spoke to him for some time to try to understand his reasons," Lambert said. "He mentioned an article in the Age that had ignited his anger."

According to a working group cultural spokesman and Te Rarawa kaumātua, Hone Paitai, the group had engaged both Ngāti Kahu and Te Rarawa carvers to create orongo, a symbol of peace.

Paitai said they had also made several attempts to engage with the mana whenua of the area and disputed the claim they were not consulted.

"I'm gutted and it's pretty unforgivable what this person or persons has/have done," Paitai said.

"It's a real tragedy for our carvers who spent 1500 hours putting this together, who are understandably hurt and angry.

"I also feel for Te Paatu Marae, Pāmāpuria, as there are many people who have told me they're angry these people have claimed they were acting on behalf of their marae.

"My son-in-law is a marae trustee and is livid that this has blackened the name of his marae."

The nine artists behind orongo, the collective grouping of tumu in Kaitaia that has since been vandalised. Photo / Supplied

Paitai said Te Paatu Marae representatives allegedly first got wind of someone threatening to cut down the pou on September 23.

As a result, marae members went out to guard the site overnight.

While nothing had happened that night, CCTV cameras were installed shortly afterwards.

The land on which the carving is located is of great cultural significance to Te Rarawa and Ngati Kahu.

Te Rarawa chairman Haami Piripi said he was bitterly disappointed by the vandalism and that it was an attack on the unity of the community.

"This really is a slap in the face to what people are trying to do in our community and only describes the actions of certain individuals or groups," he said.

Piripi rejected the claim the cultural gateway had anything to do with tribal politics.

He said the vandalism was just that and expected those responsible to feel the full extent of the law.

"Te Rarawa want this issue prosecuted to the fullest extent and with evidence, we must proceed to make them accountable," he said.

"That's our responsibility as a Treaty partner and we expect our other Treaty partner - the New Zealand Police - to not leave us high and dry and commit to taking action.

"This has nothing to do with tribal politics, we just don't support vandalism and we expect to work together on this and see those responsible held to account."

Former Minister for Regional and Economic Development, NZ First party member Shane Jones, helped secure funding to support the Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation Project back in 2020.

In a post on Facebook, he called out those involved in the act, saying he had bent over backwards to help fund the project.

"This is a crime, it has nothing to do with Māori land. No wonder we have excessive Maori youth crime in Northland when their own uncles are carrying out these outrages."

Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu chief executive Professor Margaret Mutu confirmed the matter had been reported to the hapū and marae of Ngāti Kahu at a hui on Saturday.

Mutu said Te Paatu marae's delegate did not know who had damaged the pou and nor did any others present.

"At our last hui at the end of August, it was reported that a hui was held at Te Paatu marae, Pāmapūria, where the Te Rarawa representative was asked to take a message back to have the pou removed within a month," Mutu said.

"We have been reliably advised that a hui was convened at Roma marae, Ahipara, where the Te Rarawa representative conveyed the request and the hui agreed that the pou be removed.

"We do not know who was directed to remove the pou."

Police have confirmed the incident was reported on Friday.

They said they were investigating the report of damage in South Rd and inquiries were ongoing but no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, using the reference file number 220930/5589.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.