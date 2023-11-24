Emma Memma is bringing her Twirly Tour to New Zealand - and making an appearance at the Santa parade in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Emma Memma is bringing her Twirly Tour to New Zealand - and making an appearance at the Santa parade in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Spot the bright orange dress this Sunday when former Wiggles Emma gets to experience her first-ever Christmas parade on Auckland’s Queen St this Sunday.

Also known by her stage name Emma Memma, Watkins is holding a New Zealand tour next month with her fellow show characters, Elvin Melvin, BB Butterfly and Waffles The Wombat.

Watkins says she isn’t sure what to expect as it’s her first time taking part in a Christmas parade.

“I’ve been told that it’s a very big excitement in Auckland and I don’t think I’ve ever attended a Christmas parade ever.”

The Farmers Santa Parade in central Auckland last year. Photo/ Hayden Woodward

Watkins is best known for her role in the Australian children’s group The Wiggles from 2013 to 2021 after she replaced founding member Greg Page.

She became the first-ever woman to join the group and went on to star in her spinoff TV show called Emma!

As a Wiggle, Watkins toured New Zealand annually for 12 years.

This time around, Watkin is performing songs from her album Emma Memma, which won an Aria (Australian Recording Institute Association) award last week for Best Children’s Album.

She is excited to reconnect with her Kiwi fans on Sunday.

The star is expecting to travel in a car during the parade, but also plans on greeting people up close along the way and after.

“I think it’s actually going to be pretty incredible for us to see that many people in Auckland in one spot.”

Watkins has fond childhood memories of visiting her nana at Christmas.

It was a time when all her family would get together, she said.

“I think growing up being able to go, and drive all the way to the country, visit my relatives and hang out, and play cricket in the backyard is something that I remember as a child.

Two weeks ago, Watkins and her husband Oliver Brian made a trip to New Zealand with the hope of visiting as many places as they could in five days before the tour.

She says the parade will be a lovely opportunity to meet her fans before the shows.

“The parade is going to be a really lovely opportunity to chat with people get to know people, meet families and take photos.

Watkins says it’s exciting to be touring New Zealand as Emma Memma for the first time.

The Auckland Farmers Santa Parade is this Sunday. Photo / Hayden Woodward















