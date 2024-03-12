Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Sacha Kahaki

Long-time Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta has been appointed an independent trustee of Ngāti Maniapoto’s post-settlement governance entity Te Nehenehenui, while community advocate Dave Letele enters board governance via the Iwis charitable arm.

Mahuta, a former Māori Development Minister and Letele, who is entering governance for the first time, have taken up roles with Ngāti Maniapoto’s post-settlement governance entities.

Te Nehenehenui chair Peter Douglas said the appointments of Mahuta, who lost her Waikato-Tainui seat at the 2023 election and Letlele were fit for purpose.

“Dave has a strong drive for community development and leads his own programme working with youth, Māori and Pacific Island whānau focused on educating and supporting communities that struggle with various health issues,” Douglas said of his Waihikurangi Trust appointment.

Dave Letele.

Letele said he was honoured to be invited to join the Waihikurangi board.

“Who would have thought Dave Letele in governance,” Letele told the Herald. “This is my first go at governance but I have a couple of mentors who I know will help me through the role.”

The appointment of Mahuta, who has vast experience in government and non-government sectors as a director an independent director role with the commercial arm is a great strategic move for Ngati Maniapoto - who have very close ties to Waikato-Tainui.

Mahuta said the Maniapoto has a history of mana motuhake and doing things for itself. It’s looking for inter-generational investments, and it won’t limit itself to its King Country base, Te Rohe Potae.

“We’ve got 90 per cent of tribal members from Maniapoto living outside the rohe so it will be a combination of looking at opportunities within the rohe but also alongside other iwi potentially, other partners and outside the rohe so we’ve got to have a diversified approach to the way we are considering our investment opportunities,” Mahuta says.

Te Nehenehehui is looking at not only investing in a portfolio of assets but how it can invest in the people of Maniapoto wherever they live, she said.

Alongside Letele, existing Waihikurangi member Paula Baker has also been made a trustee of the charitable trust.

“Paula is an existing member of Waihikurangi with a depth of governance experience across multiple sectors. She has a passion for health and community development and developing sustainable and resilient communities through clear strategies and direction,” says Douglas.

“We have an amazing, committed, and motivated Board who want to do well for and with our whānau, marae, hapū and iwi. Through the appointment process, both Paula and Dave exemplified ‘mōkaitanga’; their willingness to serve unconditionally and lead with humility. We’re so pleased to have them both join the Waihikurangi Board.”



