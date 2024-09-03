Dr Tania Cargo and Kiani Stevenson. Photo / William Chea
Trigger warning: suicide and self-harm
Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, is at the forefront of a Mātauranga Māori research initiative aimed at preventing self-harm among rangatahi Māori.
Clinical psychology researchers Heemi Kapa-Kingi (Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi, Waikato, Te Whānau-a-Apanui) and Kiani Stevenson (Ngāpuhi, Saoluafata, Palauli) are pioneering a kaupapa Māori approach that seeks to empower whānau and improve outcomes for young Māori.
Guided by Dr Tania Cargo (Ngāti Manu, Ngāti Maru, Ngāpuhi), a senior lecturer in the faculty of science, the research focuses on Northland and the team will soon be opening wānanga in Kaitāia and Whangārei.
The wānanga will offer a culturally grounded space for whānau and rangatahi to engage and share their experiences.
The research aims to change this narrative by creating a resource focusing on the voices and experiences of whānau and rangatahi.
Kapa-Kingi’s role involves conducting wānanga with whānau and caregivers of rangatahi who have overcome self-harm, aiming to understand what supports would help.
These whānau and rangatahi will co-design resources tailored specifically to the needs of Māori whānau.
“What stands out for me was the under-researched nature of self-harm and how whānau who support rangatahi often feel ill-equipped to manage these situations, making the development of our resource essential,” Kapa-Kingi adds.
Stevenson, who is focused on exploring the multifaceted nature of self-harm and the distress faced by rangatahi, describes the collaboration with the community as a privilege.
“It’s an honour to share space with whānau who have trusted us with their stories. These are stories we hold close to our hearts and hope to provide a voice for.”
There is currently little knowledge about self-harm and a lack of resources to support whānau Māori, who are often the first responders for their rangatahi.
After the wānanga, the next step in the research involves the creation of a resource specifically co-designed with whānau.
“Unlike existing Tangata Tiriti resources, which often do not align with the cultural realities of Māori, this resource will be shaped by the voices and needs of the community.