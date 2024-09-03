Research has shown that current suicide and self-harm prevention services can fall short in meeting the cultural needs of Māori whānau.

“One aspect we discovered in this research is that whānau often had negative experiences with mental health services, which discouraged them from seeking further support,” Kapa-Kingi said.

“A lack of cultural support and understanding also made interactions with the health service triage more difficult.”

Heemi Kapa-Kingi. Photo / William Chea

A community-based approach

The research aims to change this narrative by creating a resource focusing on the voices and experiences of whānau and rangatahi.

Kapa-Kingi’s role involves conducting wānanga with whānau and caregivers of rangatahi who have overcome self-harm, aiming to understand what supports would help.

These whānau and rangatahi will co-design resources tailored specifically to the needs of Māori whānau.

“What stands out for me was the under-researched nature of self-harm and how whānau who support rangatahi often feel ill-equipped to manage these situations, making the development of our resource essential,” Kapa-Kingi adds.

Stevenson, who is focused on exploring the multifaceted nature of self-harm and the distress faced by rangatahi, describes the collaboration with the community as a privilege.

“It’s an honour to share space with whānau who have trusted us with their stories. These are stories we hold close to our hearts and hope to provide a voice for.”

There is currently little knowledge about self-harm and a lack of resources to support whānau Māori, who are often the first responders for their rangatahi.

After the wānanga, the next step in the research involves the creation of a resource specifically co-designed with whānau.

“Unlike existing Tangata Tiriti resources, which often do not align with the cultural realities of Māori, this resource will be shaped by the voices and needs of the community.

“A kaupapa Māori resource provides valuable knowledge about the support needs of rangatahi and whānau and shines a light on Māori experiences of self-harm within an Aotearoa context,” Stevenson said.

“For our research to be truly tailored for whānau, it’s critical we hear from them directly to determine the necessary resources and what they need.”

This article was published in Auckland University News.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

• http://www.lifeline.co.nz/’ target=’_blank’>Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline’target=’_blank’>Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• http://www.youthline.co.nz/’ target=’_blank’>Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• http://whatsup.co.nz/’ target=’_blank’>What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• http://depression.org.nz/’ target=’_blank’>Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

• https://www.aoaketera.org.nz/ ' target=’_blank’>Aoake te Rā (Bereaved by Suicide Service): Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111



