Early and overseas voting started on Monday with more people choosing to vote early.

Greens co-leader James Shaw took up the offer of advance voting as did National leader Chris Luxon, and it’s also proving popular among Māori.

In 2017, more than a million people voted in advance. In 2020, that increased to nearly two million early voters - two-thirds of all voters in the election.

“Advance voting is hugely popular in this country,” said Shaw. “Just under 70 per cent of people voted in advance in the 2020 election.”

“I think the reason turnout was so high is because the Electoral Commission made it easy for people to vote through advanced voting and by having polling booths where people are.”

National leader Chris Luxon votes in Election 2023. Photo / Dean Purcell

On Monday, Chris Luxon and his wife Amanda voted early but the National leader had to vote for one of his MPs, Paul Goldsmith, because Luxon does not live in the Botany Electorate he represents and had to cast a special vote.

“Two ticks blue. It was for a very good candidate called Paul Goldsmith,” said Luxon.

Eru Kapa-Kingi, who is on the list for Te Pāti Māori, says there will come a time when there will be more options available for voters to cast their votes, such as online.

”The only group that can do that are those overseas. Why can’t we do it here? Furthermore, the census was conducted over the internet.”

“It’s an old-fashioned way of thinking to have just one day where everyone goes to do the same thing.”