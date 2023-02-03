Eden Park's outer oval. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Bosses of the country’s largest stadium say they’re confident Te Matatini will go ahead in two weeks’ time, despite the stadium’s pitch resembling a waterpark more than a rugby park after Auckland’s record rainfall.

Questions were raised about the state of Eden Park after images emerged of its pitch completely under water this week, but park bosses assured teaomaori.news it’s still all go for Te Matatini.

“We are looking forward to hosting the internationally recognised Te Matatini festival.” the organisation said.

“Our team is 100 per cent focused on ensuring the stadium is fit for purpose.”

Engineers have investigated the flooding and the water is now “draining effectively” the park’s management says. The park has even been able to share pumping equipment to other venues across the region.

“We have been incredibly humbled by all the offers of local and international support, and we are privileged to be part of such a kind community.” the operator said.

Eden Park is scheduled to host Te Matatini from February 22-25, with 50,000 people expected to pass through the gates during the three-day kapa haka festival.

Last week the stadium was supposed to play host to record crowds for Elton John’s farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, but organisers pulled the plug just 30 minutes before the concert as water engulfed the pitch.

Ed Sheeran at Wellington's Sky Stadium this week. Photo / Sky Stadium

Park management say the unseasonal weather resulted in the aquifer beneath the park “filling to the point that it reached ground level”, effectively making the park a basin for the surrounding area.

“The bulk of the surface water which can be seen on Eden Park’s turf originates from surrounding roads and properties not as a result of rainfall.”

British chart-topping pop singer Ed Sheeran is scheduled to play the final concerts of his New Zealand tour at Eden Park next Friday and Saturday, and operators say they’re confident they’ll be ready for that too.

“We are looking forward to hosting Ed Sheeran next weekend,” the statement says.