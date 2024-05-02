Labour's children's spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime

The scrapping of the five-member Children and Young People’s Commission-Mana Mokopuna, and returning to a single children’s commissioner is another step backwards, says Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime.

Employment and Social Development Minister Louise Upston says getting rid of the board was in line with National’s coalition agreement with Act.

The change will be introduced this year. Labour has criticised the move and called out under pressure Children’s Minister Karen Chhour.

“With every scrap, cut and burn this Government makes when it comes to our children – it begs the question of where is Minister Karen Chhour in all of this?” Prime, Labour’s children spokeswoman, said.

“We’ve heard that she doesn’t consider Oranga Tamariki lawyers who support children in court as being frontline. This comes as there are 447 proposed job cuts at the ministry which includes its International Child Protection Unit, alongside funding for hundreds of charities that serve children being put at risk.

“The wellbeing of our children is far too important to have yet another minister missing in action when potentially harmful cuts are made. Minister Chhour’s whole job is to advocate for and protect our children – she must step in and stop these callous cuts.

Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour’s social development spokeswoman Carmel Sepuloni agreed.

“Similarly, Minister Louise Upston’s ill-informed decision to dismantle the Children and Young People’s Commission is a backward step for the advocacy of children and the desperately needed monitoring of our care system,” she said.

“One of the recommendations that led to the establishment of a board was the need to have broader advocacy for children – including Māori and disabled. These are the children who disproportionately end up in state care.

“One singular commissioner has not always enveloped or had lived experience of those children, which is why we strengthened the commission to have this representation.

“Turning the independent children’s monitor into a Crown entity will make no difference and acts as a red herring, as they were already independent.

“If we keep doing things the way they’ve always been done, we won’t get the changes our children deserve. It is irresponsible of this Government to backtrack on a system we set up, purely out of political spite.”



