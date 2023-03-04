Dual international Krystal Murray named Te Tai Tokerau supreme sports award winner

Kaitaia’s Krystal wins the Te Tai Tokerau top sports award. Photo / Getty Images

World Champion Black Fern Krystal Murray has been named the Supreme Winner for the Census 2023 Ngā Tohu Tākaro Māori o Te Tai Tokerau held tonight at Waitangi National Trust.

Hosted by Te Iwi o Ngātiwai, Murray wins following a record 57 nominations received across 16 award categories, the biggest number of entrants in the history of the Māori Sports Awards.

“Krystal is a home grown Te Rarawa rugby player, to see her excel on the world stage and win the Women’s Rugby World Cup is outstanding” said Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards Heamana of Te Poari o Ngātiwai.

Two hundred guests packed the glass marquee at the Waitangi National Trust to honour and celebrate Tai Tokerau Māori sporting success.

“You can really feel the wairua of humble pride in the whare” says Kerepeti-Edwards.

“There is a strong diversity of codes in this year’s finalists, that shows how much Te Iwi Māori is participating and contributing to all codes in our region”.

The winners for the Census 2023 Ngā Tohu Tākaro Māori o Te Tai Tokerau are:

Te Tohu Haukāinga Award (Hauora Whānau, Hapū, Iwi Award) sponsored by Far North District Council

• Sophy Tua

Te Tohu Oranga Hapori (Community Impact Award) sponsored by Whangārei District Council

• Tiaki Te Pā – ‘Hine Tū, Tama Tū’

Te Tohu Oranga Marae sponsored by Te Kahu o Taonui

• Waikare Marae & Waikare Research and Development Trust

Te Tohu Tākaro Kaiwawao (Sports Official Award) sponsored by Kaipara District Council

• Mikayla McKenzie

Te Tohu Kaiwhakahaere (Sports Administrator Award) sponsored by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Hine

• Jennifer Pickering (Football)

Te Tohu Tākaro Taitamawahine (Tai Tamariki Sportswoman Award) sponsored by Ministry of Education

• Waitangi Piripi (Waka Ama)

Te Tohu Tākaro Taitamatane (Tai Tamariki Sportsman Award) sponsored by Rugby for Life

• Brady Rush (Rugby)

Te Tohu Tākaro Ahungarua (Masters Sportsperson Award) sponsored by Te Puni Kokiri

• Jason Reti (Waka Ama)

Te Tohu Tākaro Kaiwhakangungu (Coaches Award) sponsored by Te Aka Whai Ora

• Yvette McCausland-Durie (Netball)

Te Tohu Tākaro Toa – Tangata Whaikaha (Disabled Sportsperson of the Year Award) sponsored by Oceans Resort Tūtūkākā

• A winner to be announced

Te Tohu Manawaroa (Long Service to Sports Award) sponsored by Tai Tokerau Wānanga

• Angeline Waetford (Hockey)

Te Tohu Kapa Toa (Outstanding Māori Sports Team) sponsored by Te Poutokomanawa

• Herberts on Tour (Waka Ama)

Te Tohu Tākaro Tane (Open Male Sportsperson of the Year) sponsored by the Ministry for Social Development

• Joseph Manu (Rugby League)

Te Tohu Tākaro Toa Wahine (Open Female Sportsperson of the Year) sponsored by Zespri

• Krystal Murray (Rugby)

Te Iwi o Ngātiwai introduced a new Award for 2023 named ‘Te Tangi a Tūkaiāia – Lifetime

Halfback Sid Going clears the ball with Alan Sutherland in support during the New Zealand v Southern Universities rugby match during the All Black tour of South Africa in 1970. Photo / NZ Herald Archive

Achievement Award. This special award recognises exceptional sports people and legends of Te Tai Tokerau.

Inaugural winner of the ‘Te Tangi a Tūkaiāia – Lifetime Achievement Award is:

• Sid Going (Rugby)

Sid Going of Ngātiwai, Patuharakeke, Ngāti Whātua descent is a sporting great for the North. “Our ability to recognise his contribution to rugby as a game but his enduring legacy for our people of the North is an honour. We are grateful his family is here with us to celebrate his life and influence across the generations,” shares Aperahama Kerepeti – Edwards.