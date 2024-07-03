“It’s complex. There’s not just one reason why Māori experienced differences in survival from breast cancer, but some of it is to do with access to breast screening and to cancer services.”

She pointed out system gaps where improvements are needed.

“Some of those access issues are practical things to do with geography, to do with being able to get to the service, to even knowing that those services exist.

“Then once wāhine Māori are in the system, sometimes they experience discrimination, experience racism.”

Advocating for policy change

Ronald is the world’s only wāhine Māori consultant breast cancer surgeon and is aiming to influence policy changes and improve survival outcomes.

“A lot of the time, some of the research that is done just doesn’t get translated into a clinical and into a practical kind of practice. So that’s what we wanted to achieve.”

The figures show wāhine Māori and Pasifika women are 35% more likely to develop breast cancer and face higher mortality rates than their non-Māori counterparts.

She said research reveals that some Māori prioritise their obligations to whānau over their health.

“For Māori that whakawhanaungatanga is really important and having a connection because of those kind of trust issues, and that’s just a key part of of te ao Māori.

“All of those kind of things which have a kind of intergenerational experience. It’s really kind of looking at a whole-whānau kind of approach to this issue.”