After 40 years of service, Aotearoa Deputy Police Commissioner is about to button up his uniform for his final showcase.

Wally Haumaha will be appearing as a registered police officer one last time at this year’s Waitangi celebrations.

Haumaha is looking forward to heading north of New Zealand for his final stand in law enforcement.

“I think it’ll be a good day. I’m sure those leaders in Ngāpuhi will be looking after us.

“That will be my last visit and formally as a pirihimana to say thank you to Ngāpuhi for all the support they’ve given us.”





After 40 years in the police, Wally Haumaha is retiring.

Haumaha won’t be alone as he will be joined by the longest serving Māori police officer of 50 years Sergeant Wayne Panapa.





Ä presentation for Wally Haumaha and Wayne Panapa at their retirement celebrations last week.

Waitangi is lining up to be another standpoint for Maòri and political parties over the the questions many Māori have ábout Act’'s proposed referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi.

Haumaha welcomes those who wish to protest but advises people to do it with the right messages, rather than the explosion of tempers.

“This doesn’t have to turn into a war of words or challenging of the mindsets. This is about how do we progress as a nation and as a country,” he says.

“We’ve come so far and my hope is that we don’t go backward because people are unable to express themselves.”

Haumaha and Panapa combined have served 90 years in the police force and have been influential figures in how the police force should operate in iwi and Māori communities.

Haumaha was responsible for leading the largest hīkoi protest from Northland to Wellington in 1975 without making a single arrest and Panapa was known for de-escalating confrontational situations through his quick wit and humour

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says they will both be missed and thanked them for their service.

“They have such a depth of knowledge and networks. They always know who to call when we have something that we need to work through.

“We’ll miss that experience but we know that they will not be gone from us forever and we’ll of course stay in touch with them.”

The Māori and Pacific populations are two of the fastest-growing populations in Aotearoa and have seen an increase in representation in the police force.

Within the past six years, Māori have seen their presence increase by 40 per cent and are on track to keep on rising.

Haumaha encourages all rangatahi who are thinking of joining to fight for those top positions in the Police as there has never been a Māori police commissioner.

“This is an organisation where now culturally the expertise of those young people coming through matatau ki te reo Māori, kohanga reo and also one day one of those young people will become the commissioner of police in this organisation.”

Waitangi celebrations begin with a powhiri on the Treaty Grounds this Saturday at 10am and conclude in the late afternoon of Tuesday.