NBA star Steven Adams and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni at last night's Adam's charity fundraiser.

NBA superstar Steven Adams is as giving off the basketball court as he is as tough on the boards and his opposition, according to Carmel Sepuloni.

The Deputy Prime Minister was at a fundraising event in Auckland for Adams’ charity - the Sports Pathways Trust, which creates platforms and pathways that help young New Zealanders go on to further their education and their basketball thereby creating their own legacies.

The Reach for the Stars Charity Roof Raiser Charity Auction was held at the Rooftop @ QT Bar and Restaurant in Tamaki Makaurau.

A trip for two to Los Angeles to meet and spend time with Adams and his team, a game with all the trimmings went for $50,000. Around $167,000 was raised over the glitzy night.

Guests, included Newstalk ZB’s award-winning news broadcaster Niva Reitimanu, comedian Tofiga Fepulea’i and opera singer Samson Setu. Former Tall Black Brendan Pongia was MC.

Niva Reitimanu and Steven Adams. Photo / Supplied

Sepuloni, on Facebook praised the 2.11m Memphis Grizzly giant for his charity work and his commitment to rangatahi.

“So proud of Steven and all he has achieved. Despite the talent and fame still humble, authentically Pasifika/ New Zealand and committed to giving back to other young NZ rangatahi,” Sepuloni said.

“Steven Adams may be blocking shots on the basketball court, but off the court he’s giving back to other young aspiring New Zealand basketballers and giving them a shot at pursuing their dreams. 🏀⛹🏽‍♂️,” Sepuloni said.

Steven Adams. Photo / Photosport

“Awesome to be able to make it back to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland this evening to support his Charity Auction — raising funds for other young rangatahi.”

Sepuloni said despite his fame and fortune - he’s said to be on a $27 million a year NBA contract - Adams remains humble.

“Despite his talent and fame, he’s still so humble and grounded, and staunch in his belief that if he can make it — with a helping hand, others can too. "

Adams acknowledged his Paralympic athlete sister Lisa, saying all the whānau “are incredibly proud of her sporting achievements.”





