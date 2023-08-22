Dawn Raids: Short film ‘‘tackles one of NZ’s darkest periods with fearless intent’'

Toi Whakaari graduate Luz-Eliana Folau-Tovine, 21, plays Iulia in Freedom Fighters. Photo / Matt Henley





Tight cramped spaces, hours of discomfort, desperately hiding behind furniture or in freezers - all to evade police raids in the middle of the night.

This is the painful, mundane reality for Iulia, the main character of Tusi Tamasese’s Freedom Fighters.

For many, the 1970s dawn raids, conjures up dramatic images of police barging into homes, hunting down Pacifika overstayers.

But for Toi Whakaari graduate Luz-Eliana Folau-Tovine, 21, who plays Iulia in Freedom Fighters, it was also important to portray the mundane reality of hiding for hours.

Folau-Tovine says Tamasese’s direct style means Freedom Fighters shows the humanity of the people that were in the Dawn Raids.

“Like these people were sitting, like cramped up in freezers, behind cupboards for hours … that’s not the big spectacle that everyone wants.”

Iulia is an overstayer struggling between protecting her own freedom and her obligation to keep others safe.

Throughout the film other characters can be heard pleading “Iulia, please hide me” before police enter the home searching for illegal overstayers.

The film won The Auckland Live Spirit of The Civic Award at the 2023 NZ International Film Festival. The festival is presenting the films across 17 towns and cities, until September 10.

Folau-Tovine also won a NZIFF Special Mention Award for her performance that the jury described “as the centrepiece of a film that tackles one of NZ’s darkest periods with fearless intent”.

The jury also praised Folau-Tovine for “her passion and soulfulness that left an indelible mark on this year’s jury”.

“It’s important to tell our Pacific stories, the confrontational themes shouldn’t take away from the story and its authenticity,” Folau-Tovine says.

“Stories are usually watered down to please everyone but that’s not the purpose of storytelling.”

Tusi Tamasese’s short film Freedom Fighters has won praise for its ''purely Samoan'' perspective. Photo / NZ Film Commission

Of Tamasese, she says: “His style is just more like, like the truth of it, the truth of what you’re trying to do”.

“You’re doing a disservice to the people that are actually going through it that still remember being dawn raided having to hide, hide family that got sent back and never came back.”

It’s also important to tell Samoan stories, she says, because growing up, there was zero representation for her.

“There wasn’t anyone that looked like me and there wasn’t anyone that was a positive representation of our people.”

Folau-Tovine describes herself as an “extremely emotional” person, so it was easy for her to tap into “feelings of isolation and the feelings of loneliness”.

Iulia has been waiting for her visa for the longest, and it’s heartbreaking each time a visa is approved but its never hers.

Folau-Tovine describes Freedom Fighters as a “very raw and honest portrayal of what our people were actually going through back in the days”.

“There’s a kind of commodification of Pacific stories where they’re made with a Palagi audience in mind.

“We still have to work very hard to get our stories told and to get them told in the right way with the right people.

“What is special about Tusi’s work is that his perspective is purely Samoan and comes directly from his experiences.”

Luz-Eliana Folau-Tovine won an award for her performance that the NZIFF Jury describes “as the centrepiece of a film that tackles one of NZ’s darkest periods with fearless intent”. Photo / Mary Afemata Photo / Mary Afemata

Themes of hiding and speaking your truth relate to Folau-Tovine, who hid the fact that she wanted to be an actor, from her family.

It was easier for her to tell her father she wanted to be a nurse because it was financially secure.

“A nurse is, it’s like, it’s very secure and you’ve got a very straight path and you know exactly what you’re doing.”

Acting is not without its challenges - Folau-Tovine acknowledges she can pass for a Palagi, and she questioned whether audiences would accept her as “being Samoan enough” to represent the historical trauma of the dawn raids.

However, the accolades and audience reaction to Freedom Fighters suggest viewers are emotionally engaged with Iulia, until the end.








