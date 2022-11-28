Dave Letele’s heartfelt Christmas plea for 600 sick children

Dave Letele's heart-felt Christmas plea for 600 sick kids and their families. Video / Dave Letele

Community advocate and all-round good guy Dave Letele is on one of his most important and toughest assignments to date - making Christmas extra special for 600 underprivileged children and their whānau.

The man behind community boot camps and a South Auckland food bank is raising awareness and hopefully funds that will see 600 struggling families enjoy a happy and special Christmas.

His goal, and that of the Middlemore Trust, is to raise cash and awareness so the Christmas holidays will be great for all.

“Christmas is hugely stressful and this is compounded by many support services closing for the holiday period,” Letele told the Herald.

“We want to make sure that these families have groceries so they can share a meal for Christmas. We want to make sure they have food in the pantry for the holidays.

“Families in South Auckland have been doing it tough recently, and this Christmas will be hard, even more so for families with disabled or sick children.

“We also want to make sure the kids have a gift under the tree - the children who have illnesses or disabilities and their siblings. Siblings of sick or disabled children of course also endure a lot of stress supporting them.

"All your kids want, what your kids need, is your time," says Dave Letele. Photo / Supplied

“Christmas, for children, is the biggest event on their calendar.”

Letele - also known as the Brown Buttabean - is hoping those who can give do so.

“Kids can’t wait for Santa to arrive, to hang out with their friends on holiday and enjoy summer getaways to the beach!

“Unfortunately there will also be kids stuck in hospital wards, looking at the ceiling and wondering whether or not they’ll get a visit from family let alone Santa,” Letele said.

“There are also the sick kids recovering at home. They’re families looking after them and struggling to get by.

“We need to make sure that no one misses out and get the big red guy to make his visit to Middlemore Hospital memorable!”

The children and the whānau being supported are inpatients and outpatients of South Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital’s Kidz First.

“Not only are these families doing it tough, with the cost of living and job loss being cited as a huge cause of stress for our families, but they also are caring for children with complex long-term health needs. "

“These families stay home while others go to Christmas parties which cater for abled bodies. Our party caters to the needs of these families, giving them the opportunity to celebrate in a safe space where they feel like everyone else.

“Parents have told us that the Kidz First Christmas changed their lives.”

For more information, go to https://www.kidzfirstchristmas.org.nz