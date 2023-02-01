Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and ministers Grant Robertson and Kieran McAnulty called into the Mangere Flood Support centre. Photo / Supplied

Community advocate Dave Letele hopes a kind hearted business - or business person - will give him warehouse space so he can collect and store donated furniture for future use by flood victims.

While his Brown Buttabean Motivation team is helping with food packages and other aid, Letele said he’s hoping to move into phases 2 and 3 of Operation Flood Relief.

“What I’m working on now is two phases ahead and what we’re looking for is a warehouse that will store all the furniture, electronics, household appliances that companies and businesses can donate.

“I’m looking to do this now so when the cleanup begins, families don’t have to stress about where they’re going to get furniture from.

“There’s just so much to it when people get back to their homes, or new accommodation.

“We will have a centralised place where they can apply with no bureaucracy and get what we have stored in that warehouse.”

“At the moment, everyone is focused on this emergency response - and rightly so - but there’s a lot more than that to come.”

Letele has been one of the many community workers focused on Auckland flood relief.

The BBM team are helping the community affected by the Auckland Floods. Photo / Supplied

Yesterday he met met with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty, at the Mangere Relief and Support Centre

“When I explained the next phase I wanted to look at, the Prime Minister, Minister Robertson and Minister McAnulty were all supportive,” Letele said.

“When I told them my idea of obtaining a warehouse, they thought it was reasonable.

“What was nice about those ministers dropping in was they knew of the mahi we do in the community, which was cool, because we do this work for the community.”

Letele said when the group were about to leave, the Prime Minister pulled him aside for a sidebar korero.

“I know it’s election year but any support we can get - especially around the work we do with youth, is much appreciated,” Letele said.

If you have furniture or food you would like to donate go to: https://www.thebbmprogram.com/donate/







