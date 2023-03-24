Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
KahuUpdated

Cyclone Gabrielle: Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa relief concert at Parrs Park, Auckland raises funds for communities hit by Cyclone Gabrielle

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Across eight hours New Zealand musicians will perform in a free outdoor concert to raise money for Cyclone Gabrielle relief

Across eight hours New Zealand musicians will perform in a free outdoor concert to raise money for Cyclone Gabrielle relief

The stage is set for a magical day of Kiwi music to raise funds for the Cyclone Gabrielle rebuild.

Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa at Parrs Park, Oratia in West Auckland kicks off at 11am and runs to 7pm.

NZME, via the NZ Herald platform, will live screen today’s event.

The musical fundraiser has been organised by the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and Whakaata Māori. The extravaganza from west Auckland will also be live streamed by Whakaata Maori, Iwi Radio, Tik Tok and TVNZ and TVNZ2.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Artists include Stan Walker, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Teeks, Ardijah, Kings, Troy Kingi, Big Runga, Ruha and many more.

Stage times (these times are subject to change)

11am: Ngā Tumanako kapa haka

11.20am: : Rob Ruha

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

11.50am: King Kapisi /Che fu

12.20pm: Three Houses Down

12.45pm: Anna Coddington

1.10pm: Muroki

1.40pm: Teeks

2.05pm: Fat Freddy’s Drop

2.40pm: Bella Kalolo-Suraj

3pm: Drax

3.30pm: : Maisey Rika & Hoea

3.50pm: Ardijah

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

4.15pm: Ria Hall

4.40pm: Troy Kingi

5.10pm: : Kings

5.35pm: : Bic Runga

6.05pm: Louis Baker

6.25pm: Stan Walker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Latest from Kahu