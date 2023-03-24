Across eight hours New Zealand musicians will perform in a free outdoor concert to raise money for Cyclone Gabrielle relief

The stage is set for a magical day of Kiwi music to raise funds for the Cyclone Gabrielle rebuild.

Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa at Parrs Park, Oratia in West Auckland kicks off at 11am and runs to 7pm.

NZME, via the NZ Herald platform, will live screen today’s event.

The musical fundraiser has been organised by the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and Whakaata Māori. The extravaganza from west Auckland will also be live streamed by Whakaata Maori, Iwi Radio, Tik Tok and TVNZ and TVNZ2.

Artists include Stan Walker, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Teeks, Ardijah, Kings, Troy Kingi, Big Runga, Ruha and many more.

Stage times (these times are subject to change)

11am: Ngā Tumanako kapa haka

11.20am: : Rob Ruha

11.50am: King Kapisi /Che fu

12.20pm: Three Houses Down

12.45pm: Anna Coddington

1.10pm: Muroki

1.40pm: Teeks

2.05pm: Fat Freddy’s Drop

2.40pm: Bella Kalolo-Suraj

3pm: Drax

3.30pm: : Maisey Rika & Hoea

3.50pm: Ardijah

4.15pm: Ria Hall

4.40pm: Troy Kingi

5.10pm: : Kings

5.35pm: : Bic Runga

6.05pm: Louis Baker

6.25pm: Stan Walker



