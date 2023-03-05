Voyager 2022 media awards
Kahu

Cyclone Gabrielle: Māori have ‘difficult’ decisions to make about location of marae

Whakaata Māori
Tāngōio Marae north of Napier after the cyclone swept through. Photo / NZME

Māori communities across Hawke’s Bay have some difficult kōrero ahead of them about the future location of marae badly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, says Ngāti Kahungunu leader Bayden Barber.

Barber told One News that climate change meant Māori would have to ask the hard questions of themselves.

“We’re going to have to have a conversation as a Māori community and as a wider community around where we locate our marae and our papakāinga in our communities because we’ve been wiped out in a number of communities in Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s a difficult conversation but a conversation we need to have nonetheless.”

