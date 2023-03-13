New Zealand USAR Taskforce (Urban Search And Rescue) and Fire and Emergency NZ help the clean-up of marae. Photo / FENZ / Corena

New Zealand USAR Taskforce (Urban Search And Rescue) and Fire and Emergency NZ help the clean-up of marae. Photo / FENZ / Corena

“Mā tō rourou mā tōku rourou ka ora te iwi - with your contribution and my contribution, the people will be safe.”

That’s the word from first responders who have pitched in with local iwi, hapū and whānau to help clean up marae severely damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

An example of this is how New Zealand USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) Taskforce has been working closely with Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc, which had a number of marae, kaumātua housing, papa kāinga and urupā that were extensively damaged.

The USAR team met with iwi representatives to understand the issues of highest need so they could assist Ngāti Kahungunu the best way they could.

“Our USAR team has worked closely with Ngāti Kahungunu, who had a number of marae, kaumātua housing, papa kāinga and urupā extensively damaged. By establishing a connection with Ngāti Kahungunu, we were able to step in, working together to provide tangible support that has created a positive, enduring legacy,” Hawke’s Bay USAR team leader Ken Cooper said on The Portal, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) notice board.

The work included drones being flown over affected areas, an extensive clean-up of debris and silt-damaged items to make housing and a marae available at Waiohiki Marae as a community hub, data being shared between GIS personnel from Fire and Emergency and Ngāti Kahungunu, and arranging to get the Ōmāhu marae generator replaced so it could service the surrounding housing.

“We were also able to arrange for kaumātua and kaikarakia [food preparers and people who bless kai] to be flown over their damaged marae and hapori so they could view the extent of the damage and karakia could be performed.”

Cooper said the work USAR carried out with Ngāti Kahungunu was possible largely because of the relationship Fire and Emergency’s Local Advisery Committee member for Hawke’s Bay, Monique Heke, had with iwi already, and her role as acting regional director for Te Puni Kōkiri Takitimu region.

“It was an experience that our Australian teams were humbled by, acknowledging the sincerity and authenticity of our hosts.” Photo / Corena

“Monique made it possible for our USAR team to meet with iwi representatives and understand the extent of the cyclone’s impact. This made it simpler for us to determine the issues of highest need and assist Ngāti Kahungunu the best way we could.

“The end result is more than cleaning up – it’s established some clear respect and trust between Fire and Emergency and Ngāti Kahungunu so we can collaboratively work together to ensure this community is resilient and prepared for future events,” Fenz stated.

Because of the USAR team’s efforts in supporting Ngāti Kahungunu, 96 USAR personnel from Australia and New Zealand were welcomed onto Ōmāhu marae on February 23 for an evening of storytelling, kai and waiata.

“It was an experience that our Australian teams were humbled by, acknowledging the sincerity and authenticity of our hosts.”