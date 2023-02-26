The clean up team at Takipu Marae. Photo / Facebook

Members of the tiny East Coast settlement of Te Karaka were out in numbers on the weekend to help clean up Takipu Marae, which had been mud-flooded by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Local Hine August posted to her Facebook page to thank the volunteers who fronted on Saturday.

“Many thanks to those who came to mahi at Takipu. You were all absolutely awesome kaimahi,” Hine said.

“Also want to thank Tairawhiti Museum staff who collected and will be taking care of our photos and other taonga until we are able to house them again.

“Kia kaha tatou.”

The Takipu Marae is in Te Karaka, 30 kilometres from Gisborne.

A community effort to clean up Takipu Marae in Te Karaka. Photo / Supplied
















