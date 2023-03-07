Furniture going to one of the 42 homes refitted by Dave Letele's BBM charity. Photo / Supplied

Community advocate Dave Letele’s BBM charity has refitted 42 homes for whānau who lost their belongings and furniture in the chaos caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Letele told the Herald it has been personally rewarding to see whānau able to move back in to homes that had been refurnished.

“We are still continuing on with our efforts, focusing on furniture, beds, fridges, and household items for families moving back into homes that had absolutely nothing.

“So far, we’ve helped fit out 42 family homes.”

Furniture bought has included:

100 beds.

42 fridges.

15 washing machines.

15 dining suites.

20 lounge suites.

15 drawer sets.

“This is in Auckland alone, and the demand for this is increasing,” Letele said.

“We’ve just ordered another 20 new queen beds with Comfi and will be ordering another 50 single beds today, as well as ordering another 20 large fridges from Fisher and Paykel.”

Yesterday BBM donated $20,000 to Te Karaka school to help families in their region, and another $5000 to Hear For You charity, which helps men going through mental health issues.

Letele said the demand for mental health services is sky-rocketing.

BBM charity also donated another $3800 in vouchers to Kristy Buckley, from Bit by Bit.

“Those vouchers will support Ormond Primary and Gisborne Intermediate.

“Nineteen families will get $200 each of Pak’nSave vouchers.”

Furniture from 30 apartments has been donated to BBM by Pacific Apartments Mt Maunganui for whānau. Photo / Supplied

Letele said the Pacific Apartments in Mt Maunganui had donated furniture from 30 apartments that were being refurbished.

“On the food side, working with like-minded south Auckland organisations, The Fono, Māngere 275, and the Ark Collective (to name a few), we have delivered around 20,000 food parcels.

“Each food parcel represents a family. So if you average that out on an average family size, it would be close or over 100,000 whānau helped since the floods,” Letele said.