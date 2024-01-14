Dylan Wasson and Cassidy Kiwha.

RUN - creative design company - has recruited two Māori hotshots into its workforce.

Dylan Wasson (Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, Ngāpuhi), ex-BBH New York and Redwood BBDO London, and Cassidy Kiwha (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Toa, Rongowhakaata) are joining the business, which focuses on creating quality strategy and solutions for brands and organisations, bridging the gap between indigenous creativity and the advertising and design world.

Following his studies at Massey University College of Creative Arts in Wellington, Wasson headed straight to New York in 2015 and cut his teeth at Domani Studio, later moving to BBH where he worked on PlayStation, Brighthouse and The Trade Desk. A transfer to their London office saw him working on accounts including Audi, Samsung, and Absolut.

He returned home in 2020 where he continued to work remotely as a senior designer for Redwood BBDO London on their Google account, as well as branding and graphic design for a range of local creative, fashion and lifestyle brands.

“I’m so happy to be working back home in Aotearoa. Our creative industry here is as strong as any of the cultural capitals I’ve worked in,” says Dylan.

“I’m already enjoying being part of the RUN team, they’ve welcomed me in and the quality of their work is top level. I’m especially relishing the opportunity to explore whakapapa through my design practice,” Wasson said.

Kiwha, another Massey graduate, also joins RUN from boutique agency MSO Design in Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Laura Cibilich, RUN co-founder and design director, says: “I’m delighted to welcome these huge talents to our growing studio at RUN. Both bring exceptional artistic abilities as well as cultural intelligence to their roles. We’re looking forward to an exciting 2024.”



