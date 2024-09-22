It's all on for the Haka Challenge on Sunday at Eden Park.

The list of entertainers supporting Aotearoa’s attempt to wrestle back the title of the world’s largest haka has got a high-profile new addition.

Six60 are set to join local stars, including Alien Weaponry, Che Fu, Kings, Ria Hall, Rob Ruha, Anika Moa and Hollie Smith, providing entertainment at Ngā Ana Wai Eden Park on Sunday, September 29.

“Having one of New Zealand’s most successful bands join our line-up is a dream come true,” says Dame Hinewehi Mohi (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe), the cultural ambassador for haka and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.

Six60 have been touring Europe and are scheduled to play this week in Paris and Amsterdam, followed by two shows in Australia before returning to Aotearoa to be part of the event.

To make it home in time, the band have moved their travel plans forward and will return directly after their performance in Sydney on September 28.