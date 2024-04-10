Top nursing graduate Corren Awheto surrounded by her supportive whānau at her graduation.

Corren Awheto says it was the support she received as a teenage mum that inspired her to pursue nursing and her determination to work with other young mums.

“I was a 15-year-old mother - this was not in my future goals at all.”

Despite facing the challenges of teenage motherhood, Awheto (Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri, Tainui, Ngāti Mākino) completed her Bachelor of Nursing at the end of last year and received her degree at Unitec’s graduation ceremony at the Aotea Centre yesterday.

The 32-year-old also received the prestigious ProCare Top Māori Nurse Scholarship.

“It has been a difficult journey. I had four children at home with me during my studies and then there was Covid. But we persevered and graduating today makes it all worthwhile.”

Corren emphasised the role her family and Unitec played in her success.

“When I needed time to step away, they supported me. When I needed some guidance and things like that, they jumped in and did what needed to be done. I was supported all the way,” she said.

Corren Awheto graduated top of her nursing class.

Since completing her studies Awheto has worked for Plunket, providing support to mothers and babies in her community.

“This is the reason I stepped into this role. I was a young mum. I wanted that support for me and this is just giving back to our community which has high needs. I like to stand in that gap and be that support person for my babies.”

It’s a job and career that Awheto said she would never have imagined she could achieve at the age of 15.

“It feels surreal. My family have been behind me all the way and pretty much pushed me over the line. All the sacrifices my whānau made, all the commitments, all the late nights and everything that came with it. My children, whānau, they’re very proud of me.”

Her aspirations extend beyond her current role.

“My future goals are to become a clinical manager in an area catering to wāhine Māori, young mama and our vulnerable whānau with pepi.”