Silver Fern Maia Wilson is also getting behind the campaign and sharing her story. Photo / Photosport.nz

Even though people may have stopped talking about it, Covid-19 has not gone away and with 185 hospitalisations reported last week, Covid-19 is not going anywhere and is especially concerning for Māori and Pasifika who have greater risk of hospitalisation.

To help combat that complacency, Pfizer New Zealand has launched a public health campaign, Know Plan Go, to encourage people to understand their Covid-19 risk, and put a plan in place to protect themselves, their friends and whānau.

The campaign has welcomed several local ambassadors who are sharing their stories, including the factors that put them or their loved ones at risk of severe Covid-19, and their plan for staying healthy this winter. Risk factors include being over 65, Māori and Pasifika people over 50, and people with medical conditions such as diabetes and serious heart or lung diseases.

One ambassador is Ratahi Watene, a carpenter by trade who hails from Wairoa (Ngāti Kahungunu and Tuhoe) in Hawke’s Bay. Ratahi was walking up a hill when he suddenly found it hard to breathe. He then experienced severe back pain before heading to hospital where he found out his heart was functioning with only about 20 per cent of its capacity.

Ratahi Watene discovered his heart was functioning at only 20 per cent of its capacity. Photo / Supplied

“I used to walk around feeling like I was invincible, but I’m not. When I found out about my heart condition it was a bit of a reality check and made me far more conscious of my health and making sure I take steps to look after myself — including being prepared if Covid-19 comes my way. Given my age, ethnicity, and heart condition, I have the potential to get really sick.

“I am honoured to get in behind this campaign because I want to help my people look after themselves. If my story resonates with anyone, then hopefully they head online to take the quiz to find out their Covid-19 risk.”

The online risk assessment is a short five-question quiz that helps you determine your risk factors and whether you should speak to your healthcare provider about putting a plan in place. You can complete the quiz at knowmyrisk.co.nz.

New Zealand netball athlete Maia Wilson is also getting behind the campaign, sharing her story and reasons to Know Plan Go. After suffering from ongoing heart issues following her second bout of Covid-19 earlier this year, Wilson is well aware of how debilitating the virus can be and hopes to encourage others to take every opportunity possible to be prepared against the risk of severe Covid-19.

“It is so important for Kiwis to understand if they are at risk of becoming really unwell from Covid-19 and to talk to their healthcare provider to understand what they can do to help keep themselves safe and have a plan ready if they need it,” said Wilson.

“I have filled in my Know Plan Go health checklist and put it on my fridge so I’m ready to go should I get Covid-19 again. My whānau know what they need to do as well, and it gives us some peace of mind as we hit the winter months.”