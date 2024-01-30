Community advocate heads to Waitangi to take on Shane Jones’ challenge

NZ First MP Shane Jones during his speech at Ratana Pa, where he and his NZ First leader Winston Peters were booed. Photo / NZME

Community advocate and lifetime Black Power member Denis O’Reilly is taking up the challenge laid down by Shane Jones at Rātana and has convened a hui at Waitangi.

O’Reilly said the wero (challenge) from the NZ First deputy leader inspired him to head north.

“Spurred by Shane Jones’ challenge to take the Tiriti debate to Waitangi. I am convening a hui in the Rangatira Room at the Copthorne Hotel Waitangi commencing at 10am on Saturday, February 3, 2024,” O’Reilly said.

“There are several groups already organising Tiriti education waananga, helping Tangata Tiriti to understand our individual and collective Tiriti obligations as citizens of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The intention of this hui is to affirm these existing groups and to lay the groundwork for a broadly based movement of New Zealanders who identify as Tangata Tiriti and who wish to honour and fulfil Te Tiriti o Waitangi in an authentic and principled way.”

O’Reilly said the hui would be managed in a dignified way.

He said from korero with others, he has identified several core themes including:

“Inclusivity – this hui is for all people regardless of where they are at on their personal journey to understand, honour and fulfil Te Tiriti;

“Positivity – this hui is for all people who believe that New Zealanders can co-operate and collaborate to create a beautiful future for all our grandchildren and build a flourishing nation, Aotearoa New Zealand;

“Activity – this hui is for all people who wish to take positive steps to ensure that the partnership implicit in Te Tiriti o Waitangi is enacted in pursuit of the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

“Everyone is welcome to attend and participate,” O’Reilly said.











