The West Auckland rugby club of a player who collapsed during a match on Saturday - and was brought back to life with a defibrillator - has thanked everyone involved for their quick actions that saved the player’s life.

The defibrillator was bought by the New Zealand Rugby Foundation, which has supplied the medical emergency equipment to every rugby club in the country.

North Harbour rugby CEO Adrian Donald told the Herald the player had undergone a “medical procedure and was recovering well”.

“His family is also being supported by the New Zealand Rugby Foundation, who supplied defibrillators to all rugby clubs, which was used on Saturday to save the player’s life,” Donald said.

North Harbour Rugby CEO Adrian Donald. Photo / North Harbour Rugby Union

“It was also fortunate an off-duty paramedic and the player’s wife who is an ICU nurse were also on hand.”

Donald reiterated the medical event was not caused by a head knock.

A promotion of Saturday's match.

On Saturday, a Massey U85kg player collapsed during a match against Silverdale in a top-of-the-table clash being played at Silverdale Rugby Club.

The Herald has been told the player was not well before the match and the impact of a tackle to his chest is likely to have caused a seizure which then led to a major medical event.

The player stopped breathing and a defibrillator was used to resuscitate him as Hato Hone St John ambulance staff rushed to Silverdale. The player was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. Reports yesterday indicate the man had two stents inserted, according to a Facebook post.

Massey Rugby Club yesterday took to Facebook to thank all those involved.

“Yesterday [Saturday] the game between R.I.S.E Roofing Massey U85s and Silverdale’s U85s at Silverdale United Rugby Club - saw the game stopped for a serious medical event to one of the Massey players and the quick reactions and thinking of the teams’ management and players to the situation, helped the player’s ability to be with us today.

“Massey Rugby Club would also like to give a massive thank you to all those that helped - those from the sideline, Silverdale United Rugby Club supporters and club members that rushed to the field to provide medical help and the Defib, in saving the player’s life.

“Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the family at this time and the fantastic work in Auckland Hospital ED, has him being well looked after.”

A spokesperson said: “Hato Hone St John were notified of an incident on the Hibiscus Coast Highway in Silverdale at 3.30pm on Saturday, and an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager attended. One patient was treated and transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

“Unfortunately we can’t comment on status once the patient’s care has been transferred over to the hospital.”

Joseph Los’e is an award-winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for Urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.