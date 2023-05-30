Cobber challenge 2023: Celebrating hardworking herding dogs in Australasia

Cobber challenge 2023. Photo / Supplied

Farmers in New Zealand and Australia are being encouraged to join the 2023 Cobber Challenge by entering their herding dogs. The aim is to showcase the incredible dedication and effort these dogs put into their work.

Herding dogs play a crucial role in the agriculture industry, contributing an estimated $40,000 worth of farm work throughout their lives.

Kellie Savage, a spokeswoman for the Cobber Challenge, says these dogs go above and beyond, running more than a marathon daily, tirelessly repeating this routine day after day, without complaint.

Over 250,000 eligible dogs from both countries can participate in the Cobber Challenge. Each competitor is equipped with a GPS tracker, which measures their time, distance, and duration, allowing points to be allocated. At the end of the challenge, the dog with the most points becomes the challenge champion.

The previous record holder for the Cobber Challenge is Sky Blue Jack from 2021, who covered an impressive distance of over 1000km in just three weeks.

“We understand that these working dogs are dependable companions to farmers, working tirelessly day in and day out. They simply expect a gentle tickle behind the ears as a reward,” Savage says.

“It’s heartwarming to recognise and celebrate the tremendous effort these dogs put in for us.”

Nominations for the Cobber Challenge will close on June 12, and the winner of the $3000 cash prize will be announced in October.

Participating in the Cobber Challenge not only provides an opportunity to honour these extraordinary canines but also serves as a platform to showcase their talents.