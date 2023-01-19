Gout is a form of arthritis where uric acid crystallises and deposits in the joints.

Leading clinicians are urging whānau to enjoy kaimoana and barbecued food in moderation this summer.

According to Pharmac’s report, Māori are 6.9 times more likely to be hospitalised with gout compared to non-Māori and non-Pacific people.

Gout is a form of arthritis where uric acid crystallises and deposits in the joints. This causes severe attacks of pain, swelling, redness and/or tenderness. Although gout often affects the joint of the big toe, it can occur in nearly any joint, including the ankles, knees, elbows, wrists or fingers.

“We all know that meat should be eaten in limited quantities,” says Allan Moffit, clinical director at healthcare provider ProCare.

“We tend to forget this when we’re at the beach and barbecuing every day. This is especially true, for those who get gout, when it comes to seafood consumption - particularly cold-water fish and shellfish, as they tend to be higher in purines.

“Purines are a type of protein that break down into uric acid, which can lead to an individual’s gout flaring up. When you then add alcohol into the mix, which dehydrates and impacts kidney function, further increasing uric acid, it’s no surprise we see more patients reaching out in pain.”

The report also highlighted that hospitalisations because of gout can be improved with preventative measures.

“While there are biological factors that increase the risk for Māori, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk,” Moffitt says. “Cut down on the amount of red meat, shellfish and sugary drinks you consume.

“Essentially, eating a well-balanced diet is the key, which can be hard to maintain over the summer months.”