“The extent of historical and generational unlearning done by wāhine Māori today significantly contributes to the growing number of wāhine receiving their kauae.”

Orini Kaipara is the first wahine Māori with moko kauae to front a mainstream television primetime news show. Photo / Woman's Weekly

Taitimu-Stevens says two dominant perspectives of kauae eligibility were identified – “If you whakapapa Māori, it’s your birthright.

“If you whakapapa Māori and meet certain expectations, such as speaking fluent te reo Māori or contribute to your community in specific ways, it’s your birthright.”

“Kauae is preserved by wāhine Māori; it is the only body adornment that continued unbroken despite prejudice and criminality. It is a symbol of survival and resistance in our contemporary colonial context.

“Kauae to me says - we are here, we are proud and we are not going anywhere!”

Raised in a small rural community about 30 minutes out of Wellsford with her family, Taitimu-Stevens enjoyed an idyllic upbringing on a lifestyle block with animals, living close to the beach, and catching fresh kaimoana.

“It was a great place to grow up and my parents sacrificed a lot for us to live this way. I went to a predominantly Pākehā college, but it was there that I first began connecting with my Māoritanga and took te reo Māori and joined kapa haka.”

The masters graduate is also the university’s Māori Academic Engagement Adviser for Te Tumu Herenga | Libraries and Learning Services. Her academic journey began through the Undergraduate Targeted Admission Scheme UTAS.

“I was lucky to get into a bachelor of arts through UTAS, a targeted admission scheme which provided a scaffolded degree to ease me into study.”

Taitimu-Stevens completed a BA in ancient history and sociology, before going straight into a postgraduate diploma in history.

“During my postgrad diploma, I saved hard and after graduating I went on my big ‘OE’ visiting all the places I studied, like Greece and Egypt.”

Once home, she began working in Māori and Pacific pastoral care, and academic support, and is currently focused in Māori engagement with Te Tumu Herenga.

Working and studying at the university brought new challenges she says, especially having to switch hats while having colleagues and peers assess your course work.

“Being assessed by someone I respect and work with was terrifying, and I felt this enormous weight to perform well. Imposter syndrome sucks, but my support whānau helped me to remember to be kind to myself, and that it’s important to let ourselves be proud of our work.”

Taitimu says the decision to resume her studies, and leave the financial comfort of fulltime work was helped by indigenous studies being taught at masters level.

“I came to a point in my career where I felt the call to come back to studying. What drew me away from the comfort of working fulltime and going back to the adventure that is ‘student life’ was wanting to expand my understanding of indigenous experiences, theories and methods, and have informed wānanga.”

There was also synergy while studying for her masters degree and her role of supporting students from the Māori and Pacific student community.

“Working in support of such diverse Māori and Pacific students, this degree felt vital to my mahi. But, it also provided a reconnection to the student experience, which I missed a lot. Readings became my favourite thing, when they used to be the worst, and I was excited by every assignment question, which is typically like impossible.”

Graduation day was a great celebration with whānau, friends and colleagues. However, Taitimu-Stevens used her moment when receiving her degree, to support the plight of Palestinians. Crossing the stage, she held up a bright red flax fan with the words “Free Gaza” in plain view.

“It is important for me, as tangata whenua, to advocate for indigenous peoples and I believe that being able to walk across the graduation stage is a privilege. It was important for me to acknowledge that this privilege is not afforded to Palestinians, and to remind others.”

She is grateful to whānau and friends, helping her to navigate university life and aspire in her career.

“My whānau have always been a massive support, even though like most post grad students they don’t really know what my dissertation’s about,” she laughs.

She’s fortunate and thankful for the friends within academia, who provided invaluable support.

“I had amazing friends, fellow classmates, and tuākana to offer guidance, their shoulder and a drink or two after the chapter was due. One friend in particular is completing her PhD in Pacific studies, Zoe Henry.

“She still found time for my manic requests for feedback on the 5th final draft, she’s meant a lot to me getting across this stage. Also, Te Fale Pouāwhina and their pō ako were my saving grace. They helped hold myself accountable to my writing goals, and they always have the best playlists to jam to while working.”

Taitimu-Stevens hopes there will time for more travel soon – “do the mahi get the treats” before resuming work and developing her professional work practice. There are plans to embark on a PhD at a future stage.

“I can see a PhD in my future, but for the now my focus is on mahi… I also want to put more time into animal welfare, a kaupapa I am passionate about through supporting animal rescue and shelters in my community.”



