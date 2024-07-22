Advertisement
Children’s Minister Karen Chhour outlines boot camp agenda for young offenders

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
David Seymour and Minister for Children Karen Chhour look at the type of footwear youth at the new military academy pilot will receive. Photo / Rachel Helyer-Donaldson, RNZ

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has laid out the programme for the Government’s first military-style academy for young offenders, which is set to kick off on Monday.

Speaking at Te Au rere a te Tonga Youth Justice residence in Palmerston North, where the pilot will be based, Chhour said the 10 young offenders will spend the first three months of the 12-month programme at the centre.

There will be a focus on: Structure and routine; addressing criminal behaviours; physical activities; education and vocational training; preparation for work and finding employment; specific rehabilitative, therapeutic and cultural components required for each young person. Each young person will also have a consistent mentor throughout.

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, Children's Minister Karen Chhour and Oranga Tamariki CEO Chappie Te Kani at the boot camp unveiling. Photo / RNZ
The 10 teenagers chosen are from the country’s youth justice residences who had been convicted of two crimes with a sentence of at least 10 years – the criteria for the young serious offender category the Government is seeking to write into legislation.

They had been selected after a clinical assessment and consultation with their families and Family Court judges.

Chhour promises changes

The big difference with previous boot camp programmes, Chhour said, is the next nine months will focus on supporting the young person to transition back into the community, including setting up a pathway into education, training or employment and working with their families.

Chhour said Oranga Tamariki has worked closely with the New Zealand Defence Force, the Ministry of Justice, New Zealand Police and other community groups to design the pilot - but not Māori.

Yesterday, Oranga Tamariki acknowledged it should have engaged with mana whenua earlier when designing the pilot programme.

The Defence Force also refused to run the boot camps and pointed out they are different to its own limited service volunteer scheme, which offers a pathway to enlistment.

Adam Gifford, WaateaNews.Com

