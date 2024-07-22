Children’s Minister Karen Chhour outlines boot camp agenda for young offenders

David Seymour and Minister for Children Karen Chhour look at the type of footwear youth at the new military academy pilot will receive. Photo / Rachel Helyer-Donaldson, RNZ

David Seymour and Minister for Children Karen Chhour look at the type of footwear youth at the new military academy pilot will receive. Photo / Rachel Helyer-Donaldson, RNZ

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has laid out the programme for the Government’s first military-style academy for young offenders, which is set to kick off on Monday.

Speaking at Te Au rere a te Tonga Youth Justice residence in Palmerston North, where the pilot will be based, Chhour said the 10 young offenders will spend the first three months of the 12-month programme at the centre.

There will be a focus on: Structure and routine; addressing criminal behaviours; physical activities; education and vocational training; preparation for work and finding employment; specific rehabilitative, therapeutic and cultural components required for each young person. Each young person will also have a consistent mentor throughout.

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, Children's Minister Karen Chhour and Oranga Tamariki CEO Chappie Te Kani at the boot camp unveiling. Photo / RNZ

The 10 teenagers chosen are from the country’s youth justice residences who had been convicted of two crimes with a sentence of at least 10 years – the criteria for the young serious offender category the Government is seeking to write into legislation.