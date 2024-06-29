Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Wairarapa lakes were officially returned to iwi ownership at a ceremony on Saturday.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith said the legal transfer of ownership at Pāpawai Marae in Greytown was the final chapter in a century-long dispute between the Crown, settlers and Wairarapa Māori.

The joint redress included the establishment of the Wairarapa Statutory Board, tasked with governing the Wairarapa Moana Wetlands and surrounding reserves.

“In 1896, Wairarapa Māori gifted Wairarapa Moana and its surrounding reserves to the Crown through chiefly gifting,” Goldsmith said.