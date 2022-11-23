Voyager 2022 media awards
She Is Not Your Rehab: Moko Rangitoheriri’s father speaks out in new doco #WhoIsShe

Whakaata Māori
By Stefan Dimitrof
2 mins to read
Jordan Rangitoheriri in his first public interview reflecting on the tragic loss of his son, Moko Rangitoheriri. Photo / Re: News/File

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence

The founders of the anti-domestic violence organisation She Is Not Your Rehab, Matt and Sarah Brown, have unveiled their latest campaign to raise awareness of a new kaupapa called Who is She?

The short documentary #WhoIsShe, created by Brandon Te Moana-Nui, highlights the harsh reality that people live with after receiving, living with or committing domestic abuse.

The documentary shows Jordan Rangitoheriri in his first public interview reflecting on the tragic loss of his son, Moko Rangitoheriri, at the hands of David Haerewa and Tania Shailer and his healing journey of trying to forgive his son’s murderers.

“I always think about what was his last thoughts,” Moko’s father says, adding he has been “thinking how I am going to forgive these people for murdering my three-year-old boy?”

The documentary also introduces Teakaraupo and Tānemahuta Pakeha-Heke who, along with their mother, Talla Pakeha, endured domestic violence. But when Pakeha had a bad asthma attack, medical responders wouldn’t enter the home because it was deemed too dangerous.

Matt Brown also features talking about the new kaupapa Who is She? which had men from across the world contribute a positive word describing an important wahine in their lives.

He said the point of this new kaupapa was to ensure the wahine was uplifted and to show men standing in solidarity with wahine against domestic violence.

“So many men have disclosed to me their stories, upbringings; yes, our statistic when it comes to family violence are horrific in this country and we wanted to highlight men that are doing the work, who are not perpetrators of violence, who uplift and show up for their whānau.”

Matt Brown was honoured for services to mental health. Photo / Supplied
Sarah said that the most submitted word was home. “It means clearly they don’t want to live in rehab centres, they want to live at home; it speaks to a whole group of men that we would like to highlight.”

“That is inspirational. It has ripple effects that will shift the culture to how we speak and affirm our wahine,” Sarah said.

The couple’s intention is that, until every child in New Zealand lives in a violence-free home, they will not stop their work.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.
Where to go for help or more information:
Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)
Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)
It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450
Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.
• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)
Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence
Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services
White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.
How to hide your visit:
If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.

