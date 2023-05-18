Finance Minister Grant Robertson will need to be on top of his game to land one of the most difficult Budget balancing acts New Zealand has seen for years. Join us live from 2pm for the delivery of Budget 2023 with expert analysis and commentary. Video / NZ Herald

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson is pleased that, despite tough times, he has secured increased funding across many sectors – including a huge boost to the premier kapa haka event, Te Matatini.

The kapa haka funding will go from $2.9 million to $34m, spread over the next two years.

The success of Te Matatini in Tamaki Makaurau earlier this year made the increase in funding an easy win for the Government, Jackson said, as was the extra money for Matariki.

“I am pleased with the overall Budget,” Jackson told the Herald.

“We have secured close to $900m in targeted funding, which is a great Budget in tough times. Māori, though, will benefit right across the spectrum in health, education, housing and family areas.”

Jackson said he was obliged to run two strategies so the majority of Māori were catered for.

“Firstly, so we can access the majority of Māori who are not part of Māori organisations, and a by-Māori-for-Māori strategy that supports all our iwi and Māori organisations who deliver directly to our people.

“Matatini is one of the most popular initiatives and kaupapa with our people. The well-being aspect is absolutely undoubted and we as a Māori caucus were united in support of this kaupapa and are pleased that our Government can also see the benefits for whanau and communities.”

Ngāpuhi iwi leader Wane Wharerau said the Budget was good for younger families.

He said scrapping the $5 prescription charge was also a winner for Māori.

“It’s good for our people who are compromised by poverty and will ensure they can get the bread and the script,” Wharerau said.

Whānau Ora chief executive John Tamihere said the increase in funding for the agency was welcome.

It was good to see hard work paying off during the past few years, he said, and added that collaboration was the key moving forward.

“Budgets are extraordinarily important litmus tests on the fairness, the decency and the righteousness of our partnership with the Government.

“Māori have done well and our advocacy and hard work have paid off. Now it is time to see more investment from other ministries and we look forward to having that conversation sooner rather than later.”

Ngāti Whātua Orakei deputy chair Ngarimu Blair said the boost for Te Matatini and Matariki was significant.

“Minister Jackson should be applauded for getting an increase for an event that resonates widely with New Zealanders of all backgrounds,” Blair said.

“We also look forward to growing our Matariki events right across central Tamaki. We had 3000 for our event and that speaks to the broad appeal of the event ...”

He said free public transport for children under 13 was a step in the right direction and would help the climate change debate.

“We need to develop a generation of kids who like public transport and that helps with our climate change objectives and desecration of waterways and gets more social harmony, instead of everyone sitting in private motor vehicles which are cocoons polluting our country.”