Wayne 'Buck' Shelford performs the Haka in 1989. Photo Bruce Jarvis

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

All Black legend and former New Zealand Navy training instructor Sir Wayne "Buck" Shelford is back supporting the armed forces as they prepare for the Commonwealth Navy Cup.

Shelford, who served with the NZ Defence Forces in the 70s and 80s before pulling on the black jersey for 22 All Black games, is assisting this year's Defence Force campaign.

Players admit it's been quite daunting having the rugby legend among them as they prepare to head overseas.

The Commonwealth Navy Cup is celebrating its 25th anniversary, but this year there's a twist with Southwest Pacific nations' navies joining the Royal NZ Navy team for the first time.

Aotearoa is joined by Fiji and Tonga to form Te Taua Moana. The team leaves for Plymouth, England on Wednesday where they will compete for two trophies, the Commonwealth Navies Rugby Cup and the Stokes-Shelford Shield (which is competed for between Aotearoa and Australia).

Team huddle before departing tomorrow for the Navy Commonwealth Rugby Cup in the UK. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Players Conrad Kutia (Ngāti Porou) and Tongan Paola Ulukai say they're excited about the opportunity they have been given.

"It's an awesome opportunity to be a part of this environment with our Pasifika partners and I'm just honoured to be here at the moment," Kutia says.

The tournament began in 1997 and runs every three years with fierce competition between teams from the Royal New Zealand Navy, Royal Australian Navy, and the Royal Navy (UK).

"It's a pretty surreal feeling, I never expected an opportunity like this in the navy, and it's good to co-operate with the other navies in the Pacific," Ulukai says.

Having Shelford with them was a bonus.

"He's our patron and, luckily for us, he's coming with us up to the competition. With him comes obviously a lot of mana but he also brings a lot of technical experience and knowledge.

"He'll talk to the team, give them some guidance, not just on the technical side of things but also on the way to play, how to deal with those tough situations."

Navy captain Richard Walker says Te Taua Moana is thrilled to have Shelford on the sidelines.

"The team is just absolutely excited about the opportunity to have him there on the sideline. "I think they're a little bit nervous about the Stokes-Shelford, trophy just in case we lose it. The bus trip on the way home may not be that comfortable with him there then but I'm sure we'll beat the Australians to retain it."