Duffy Books in Homes has provided 15 million books to date and says cutting library hours will penalise Māori and Pasifika children. Photo / Supplied

Duffy Books in Homes has provided 15 million books to date and says cutting library hours will penalise Māori and Pasifika children. Photo / Supplied

Former Silver Fern and head of one of the country’s top literacy charities, Linda Vagana, has condemned Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s proposal to cut funding to Auckland libraries and says restricting access to free resources will disproportionately impact Auckland’s most vulnerable communities.

Vagana, a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM), and general manager of Duffy Books in Homes, says the proposed council cuts to shave millions from the council operating coffers, would further marginalise Māori and Pasifika communities, who already face a number of barriers to equitable education.

“We know that for Māori and Pasifika communities literacy and numeracy skills continue to be a struggle and libraries and their staff provide a much valued resource. For some students and other members of the community the library is a quiet, safe place to work, when homes may be cold or overcrowded or there is no access to digital technology,” Vagana said.

“Many of these people already face barriers in everyday life which may reduce their exposure to materials which can improve their literacy levels.

“We have to be a nation that values literacy and it makes absolutely no sense at all to reduce hours and services which benefit the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Under the proposal to cut $125 million in operating costs from the Auckland Council’s annual budget, libraries could be closed on some days and librarians replaced with volunteers.

New data from Public Libraries of New Zealand (PLNZ) shows the number of books issued annually by Auckland Libraries has fallen over the past three years from 14.86 million to 13.06 million.

The PLNZ data contrasts with figures quoted by Mayor Brown suggesting the number of library books being issued annually has declined from 14 million to 4 million over the past three years.

Researchers say the reduced number of books issued corresponds with a reduction in the number of days the region’s libraries were open as a result of Covid lockdowns - which saw the facilities closed for a significant number of days. When accounting for the more than 180 days Auckland libraries were closed during lockdowns, the average number of books borrowed per day has actually increased by over 140 per day.

The research also shows the average number of books issued per visit has almost doubled during the period and resources issued to Aucklanders make up a third of all items borrowed by Kiwis from public libraries nationwide.

Vagana is saddened by the current proposal to reduce access and funding to Auckland libraries.

Alan Duff is the founder of Duffy Books in Homes. Photo / Michael Craig.

Duffy Books in Homes was created by author and MBE recipient Alan Duff to break the cycle of ‘booklessness’ and to help Māori and Pasifika youth enjoy the thrill of reading.

Duffy Books in Homes, along with its partners donates more than 700,000 free books annually to vulnerable children in early childhood, primary and intermediate schools, and has provided more than 15 million books to date.

“Schools, charitable organisations like ours and libraries all work together to provide a wrap-around service to whānau who would otherwise not be able to access books, reading materials or assistance with digital literacy,” Vagana said.

Former Silver Fern and Duffy Books in Homes general manager Linda Vagana MNZM. Photo / Dean Purcell





“I think the Auckland Council needs to go back to the drawing board and come up with some other ways to reduce funding, rather than penalise the most marginalised in our society. We cannot undermine the essential role the arts plays in our community, what is being proposed is just silly,” says Vagana.

Public Libraries New Zealand executive director Hilary Beaton says libraries play an important role in providing all community members with access to education and information irrespective of their socio-economic status.

“Libraries have evolved beyond the simple stamping of books. While they provide a valuable role in encouraging reading, learning and literacy they are also a community hub where customers are able to connect with each other in a trusted and neutral place, receive digital assistance and Tech help from experienced staff and use free public computers and wi-fi.

“Often libraries are a point of connection for some of our most vulnerable community members, including the elderly, isolated, homeless or those who lack essential resources such as a computer.

“Librarians can spend up to anywhere between four to six years in tertiary study and are essential, not only from a literary perspective but also as guardians of the local history and cultural heritage of the community in which they operate,” she says.

Paul du Temple, director of Wheelers which works with schools, libraries and charities around New Zealand and Australia, says libraries are a critical part of our education infrastructure and maintaining unrestricted access to these facilities is essential to addressing the barriers to learning for all children and adults.

“We know from industry data that around half a million Aucklanders are active users of the region’s libraries and that, on average, they are issuing around 35,000 printed books a day.

“As a society it is essential that we consider the widespread impact of reducing access to these learning facilities and the highly educated librarians and support staff that work tirelessly to maintain their operations,” he says.

Submissions on the Auckland Council proposal to cut library hours and move to a volunteer model close tonight at 11pm.