Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Brian Tamaki fails to get permission for protest march over Harbour Bridge on Labour Weekend, vows to make new plan

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki will not be allowed to walk across the Harbour Bridge on Labour weekend, according to authorities.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki will not be allowed to walk across the Harbour Bridge on Labour weekend, according to authorities.

An Auckland Harbour Bridge protest march organised by Brian Tamaki has been scuppered by officials who say the church failed to provide necessary information to green-light walking on the highway.

Tamaki claimed he postponed plans for the Labour weekend immigration protest march – but authorities say permission was actually refused.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save