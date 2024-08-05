OPINION

Breakdance is now an Olympic sport. Is it time to include Maori and Pasifika performing arts as sports too?

Māori and Pasifika communities are advocating for their performing arts to be counted as sport and active recreation. As sports academics (Enari), a former Samoan cultural group leader (Leaupepe) and Māori and Pasifika movement researcher (Keung), we support this cause.

Breakdancing is now an Olympic sport.

For too long, sport has been dominated by Western systems and European regulations, excluding indigenous ways of moving. We believe by adding Māori and Pasifika movement as sport and recreation, this space will be more inclusive. It will better reflect our communities and bridge cultural understanding, within New Zealand and around the world.

I (Enari) recall growing up as the Samoan group leader in high school. It was obvious, all the school’s resources, time and energy went to the first XV rugby teams. All the boys who were in the team, and in this Samoan group, unanimously preferred doing cultural dance over rugby.

Samoan players perform the siva tau during the 2011 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Alan Gibson

However, they saw rugby as their meal ticket to set them up, whilst looking at Samoan cultural group as their passion, which may not provide a future. In hindsight, we know if Māori and Pasifika cultural groups were granted sport and recreation status, more resources and recognition would be given to our arts as a pathway.

Youth also overwhelmingly believe our performing arts should be classified as sport and recreation. Our “Pacific pulse movement” research group surveyed Māori and Pasifika young people across New Zealand, exploring what cultural dance means to them. What did they say?

Te Kapa Haka o Kahungunu are one of the winning teams to compete at Te Matatini 2025.

They believe Maori and Pasifika performing arts are not only physically demanding, but contribute to a person’s holistic wellbeing in a way that traditional sport sometimes can’t. Performing in kapa haka and siva Samoa often connects them with their identity, sense of belonging and ancestors.





Dr Sierra Keung.

Our Research also showed our youth preferred to do Māori and Pasifika performing arts, such as kapa haka and siva Samoa, over playing traditional sports such as rugby and basketball. With a student saying, “When I dribble a ball, I’m just doing an action. When I perform siva Samoa I am connecting with my ancestors and my village.”

We believe these factors have added to the increase of Māori and Pasifika performing groups, and the physical activity of our people. For some in our communities, our indigenous ways of moving are their main form of exercise.

Tita Leaupepe.

With breakdancing making its Olympics debut this year, it’s time we also bring Māori and Pasifika performing arts into the sports arena.

New Zealand stands at a pivotal crossroads, with the opportunity to globally showcase its recognition of the athleticism inherent in indigenous performing arts.

Our Matatini festivals and Polyfests are some of the largest displays of indigenous cultural dance in the world. Including these performing arts as a sport or form of active recreation recognises culturally diverse ways of achieving health outcomes such as physical activity, spiritual and social wellbeing.

Embracing diverse pathways for Māori and Pasifika communities to engage in activities that align with their culture, not only fortifies community bonds, but fosters thriving environments that are deeply meaningful.

Dr Dion Enari.

We recognise this space is heavily under-resourced.

This includes those who do the choreography, music, composers, to costumes. Often, this collective village is contributing the financial means to support the cultural knowledge holders, and tutors who are imparting these practices to our communities.

When culturally diverse practices are recognised, it will allow for more cultural practitioners to be fairly paid. Providing more opportunities for our rangatahi and whānau to contribute meaningfully to their community. We acknowledge the work of Maori and Pacific leaders driving change for our arts to be classified as sport and active recreation. This is too good an opportunity not to take up.

New Zealand, we have the chance to be world leading — let’s do it.



